A St. Peter man is accused of using a false identity to take advantage of numerous public assistance benefits.
Martin Castro Rangel, 74, was charged with three felonies, including identity theft, wrongfully obtaining public assistance by willful false statements and falsely declaring his identity to receive public assistance.
An SSA office in Washington state received notice from a state resident claiming that he was no longer receiving social security checks. The body found that the man’s entitlements were now being deposited by a man under the same identity living in St. Peter.
A Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office fraud investigator found that Rangel, who lives at the reported St. Peter address, was actively using SNAP benefits, Minnesota Supplemental Assistance (MSA), Medical Assistance (MA) and Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) benefits.
The investigator uncovered three different applications submitted on May 10 with the victim’s name, social security number and date of birth — though the DOB was off by one month on one application.
Law enforcement searched Rangel’s residence on Dec. 2, reportedly finding a fake driver’s license with Rangel’s photo but the victim’s name and date of birth as well as a fake social security card, Blue Cross Blue Shield card, Mastercard, Visa credit card, Medicare health insurance card, Minnesota Health Care programs card — all featuring the victim’s information. They also allegedly found a Texas birth certificate with the name of another individual.
A further search uncovered a medical card, credit cards and a traffic citation under the name of the individual on the birth certificate. A fingerprint scan of Rangel also showed he had a criminal history under the name on the birth certificate.
In a police interview utilizing a Spanish interpreter, Rangel reportedly admitted that his real name was Martin Castro Rangel. He allegedly stated that someone sold him the name and social security number of the man from Washington state and used the name on the Texas birth certificate — also belonging to a real person — for work and to take out credit cards.
While assuming the Washington victim’s identity, Rangel allegedly received $454 in food and cash assistance, $5.18 million in medical assistance and ran up a debit upwards of $70,000 using their name for a medical provider.
Rangel is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 11, 2022.