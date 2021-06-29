An inmate in the Nicollet County Jail was accused of fashioning a shank of metal and hardened toilet paper.
Donnie Ross Felix, 37, was charged with a felony for introducing contraband into jail.
According to a criminal complaint, a corrections officer found a shampoo bottle containing orange liquid in Felix’s cell, a nylon string tied to a metal bar and a homemade shank under the sink. The shank appeared to have a handle crafted from hardened toilet paper and a 2 inch piece of metal about a quarter inch thick.
A witness reportedly told police that Felix was brewing hooch in his cell and could hear him sharpening a shank. The witness believed Felix used metal taken from the cell mirror.