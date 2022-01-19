Just over 100 years ago, Lillian Cox Gault made state history as the first female mayor in Minnesota elected in St. Peter in April 1921. Over the next century, Gault retained her unique status as the only woman to preside over the mayoral seat until St. Peter’s newest mayor, Shanon Nowell, was elected to her first term last November.
Nowell is an executive assistant to the provost at Gustavus Adolphus College and served as a city councilor, representing the north ward, for two years before her election to the mayoral seat. She moved to St. Peter with her husband in 2005. She is an avid volunteer, having served on the boards of the Creative Play Place, ECFE, and the St. Peter Public Library. She’s also been active at First Lutheran Church.
Upon taking the reins of city leadership, Nowell has set her sights on promoting affordable housing, connecting with the city’s increasingly diverse population and continuing city plans to invest federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
Of the $1.26 million in aid from the federal government, the City Council earmarked $650,000 last month for three projects. That includes: $200,000 for improvements at Township Road 361, the gravel road west of St. Peter High School; $300,000 for parks equipment repair and upgrades; and $150,000 for Safe Routes to School contributions.
“[Safe Routes to School] is something that kind of went on hold during the pandemic, and that’s something we want to progress on,” said Nowell. “Personally, from my perspective, living in a walkable town like St. Peter is a real benefit to the health and well being of our community members.”
Minnesota’s first female mayor
While the city of St. Peter deals with the upheaval generated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, the city was with its own “new normal” in the year 1921. It was an era of major progressive reform, including women’s suffrage and prohibition, which led to major shifts in American life.
Gault won the St. Peter mayoral election less than a year after women won the right to vote through the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution. Her election in April 1921 was the first St. Peter mayoral race that women could participate in.
St. Peter’s, and the state of Minnesota’s, first female mayor had developed a wealth of leadership experience before taking the position. According to the book “Who’s Who Among Minnesota Women,” written by Mary Dillon Foster in 1924, Gault played an active role in the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as the regent of the Omaha chapter, state secretary, national officer and vice president general from Nebraska.
She moved from Nebraska to her hometown of St. Peter after the death of her husband, Andrew K. Gault, and was credited with organizing the Nicollet County chapter of the American Red Cross during World War I.
Gault was also recognized as the daughter of St. Peter’s first mayor, Eugene Saint Julien Cox, who was elected in 1865. Her childhood home, the historic E. St. Julien Cox House, still stands at 500 N. Washington Ave. in St. Peter. It is maintained by the Nicollet County Historical Society.
After receiving encouragement from friends and local businessmen, Gault threw her hat in the race. She squared off against ex-mayor Adolph Bornemann after incumbent Mayor Willaim Haesecke declined to seek a fourth term. In the final tally, Gault defeated Bornemann by just 29 votes and won a plurality of 551 of the 1,073 votes cast. Many of Gault’s supporters were men, who outnumbered female voters in the electorate, according to the April 8, 1921 edition of the St. Peter Herald.
An ovation in Gault’s honor was planned to celebrate the historic occasion featuring the St. Peter Association band and local guest speakers.
“It is expected to make the ovation one of the biggest events of its kind which has ever occurred in St. Peter, and the ladies invite everyone to turn out and give their cooperation,” wrote the Herald.
Law, order and prohibition
As mayor, Gault established herself as a “moral cleaner” and called for strict enforcement of prohibition laws as well as city ordinances. Immediately after taking office, she visited local soft drink parlors and pool halls with the chief or police and warned the owners to not allow gambling and keep boys under 18 out of their buildings.
“It is rumored that moonshine will be hunted out on every occasion and that drunks will be dealt with according to the law without quarter,” reported the Herald on April 22, 1921.
That same year, government agents were dispatched to St. Peter in a prohibition raid. Law enforcement uncovered liquor bottles at the Coleman bar and seized jugs of alleged moonshine front the Crawford soft drink emporium, according to reporting at the time.
The city further hiked regulations on soft drink parlors, requiring the businesses to apply for a license and keep windows and doors free of obstruction. The regulation was passed by the City Council, but Gault, in a rare display of mayoral authority, used her veto power to block the municipal legislation, objecting that the ordinance was not strict enough.
Under the ordinance, soft drink dispensers could receive a license if they had not been convicted of a felony within the past year, but Gault raised concern that the ordinance would prevent people who committed felonies but avoided conviction from getting a dispensary license. She further objected on the grounds that people guilty of selling cigarettes to minors could still receive a license.
Her objections were immediately bypassed by the St. Peter City Council, which passed the ordinance with a veto-proof majority.
Gault’s law and order crusade also manifested in a crackdown on “indecent” dancing. Both the shimmy and cheek-to-cheek were strictly prohibited. She also upped enforcement on existing ordinances setting an 8 mph speed limit for cyclists and bans on liquor signs.
A voice for women
Throughout her time in office, Gault was a steadfast supporter of women in politics. When the League of Women Voters held a convention in St. Peter calling for the abolition of warfare and a worldwide reduction of arms, Gault welcomed the organization with open arms.
“She remarked that, by a happy coincidence, her first official welcome was extended to the organization that was nearest her heart, and in the course of a neat address, she informed the delegates that they would not be impeded by bicycles, that they would see no speeding autos, that they would be spared the sight of minors smoking [cigarettes], and that they would not be shocked by drunkenness,” reported the Herald.
With political ambitions beyond St. Peter, Gault ran for Congress in 1922. She wasn’t the only one in her family to make an attempt at a Congressional seat. In an archived 1922 edition of the California-based newspaper, the San Pedro News Pilot, it was reported that Gault’s sister, Irene C. Buell, was also running for Congress. The paper reported that it was the first time two sisters entered a Congressional race at the same time.
“I see no reason why any woman should not enter politics,” Gault was quoted in the Oct. 5, 1921 edition of the Times Herald of Olean, New York. “I have found the conducting of the affairs of a city of 10,000 very interesting, as well as a responsibility. Running a city is much like running a household. A good housekeeper and a good mother ought to make the best mayor.”
Present day persepective
The agenda of St. Peter’s newly-elected mayor is quite different from Gault’s a century ago. While illegal moonshine rings were once the top priority for the city, today Nowell identifies the city’s greatest challenge as a lack of affordable housing.
Many people who wish to move to St. Peter are blocked by a limited selection of rental properties and little inventory of available housing, said Nowell. Current residents searching for a bigger home in the city are also disadvantaged by the lack of housing options.
“I think for the council and the mayor, we need to keep a spotlight on that, keep [affordable housing] at the top of our agenda so that city staff have that direction that we want them to keep working on that,” said Nowell. “Part of that is partnerships with local development groups … We want to be good to work with and lower as many roadblocks to development as we can. I don’t think we’re looking for unmitigated development here in St. Peter; we want to be planful and smart.”
Nowell also plans to use her mayoral office to foster dialogue between the city and its increasing Hispanic and Somali communities. The mayor said the city will continue to have community conversations, and she wants to encourage diversity in city leadership.
“One of my priorities as mayor is to increase the diversity on city boards and commissions. That’s where a lot of our local governing happens,” said Nowell. “It’s a great opportunity for people to be involved in the decisions that happen in our city government. To expand the diversity on those groups is really important to me and something that I’m working on right now.”