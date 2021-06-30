A St. Peter man is accused of physically restraining a victim and chasing them into a highway median to force them back into his vehicle.
Lonny Gene Lee, 28, faces a felony charge of domestic assault and a felony charge for intentional restraint.
Police received a report from a witness traveling north on Hwy. 169, who observed a woman running across the highway toward the median while a male pursued her. They saw the man grab the woman’s arm before she ripped her arm away. The man stumbled to the ground and then picked the woman up in a “bear hug” and brought her back into the white 2013 Ford Taurus before driving away.
Law enforcement stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Hwy. 169 and 150th West Street and identified Lee as the passenger of the vehicle while the victim was driving and was visibly upset and crying.
The victim told police that the two were arguing and she stopped the vehicle to get some air, but Lee allegedly grabbed her and pulled her onto his lap, telling her, “No, you are going to stay here.” During the struggle, the victim said Lee grabbed her by the neck and squeezed hard enough to leave red marks on her neck and upper chest. Police confirmed seeing the red marks in a criminal complaint.
The victim added that she feared for her safety because of past violent incidents where Lee slapped and hit her. According to the criminal complaint, she reported having past suicidal thoughts, because she said she would rather kill herself than let Lee kill her.
The victim said she ran into traffic to get away, but when she fell in the median, Lee grabbed her from behind and walked her back to the car. The two noticed that other cars had stopped and watched the incident, so they entered the vehicle and drove off.
According to the criminal complaint, Lee denied assaulting the victim. He told police that they got into a verbal argument and only reached out to touch her shoulder and tell her to be careful as she exited the vehicle. Lee further said he believed the victim was stepping out of the vehicle to kill herself.