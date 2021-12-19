A fire broke out late Saturday night in downtown St. Peter, causing severe damage to a historic building.
The two-level brick building at 101 S. Minnesota Ave. was badly damaged by the fire, with windows knocked out on both floors, the roof in disrepair, if not completely destroyed, and debris inside and out. Insurance investigators and the state fire marshal were investigating Sunday to determine the cause and assess the damage.
Matt Atwood, the business owner who rents the main level space for Century 21, said, in speaking with the fire marshal, the fire seemed to have started near an electrical box in the upper floor, but the details were still being confirmed. Atwood said the building's owner thought it was likely a total loss.
The call came in to the St. Peter Fire Department at 11:11 p.m. Saturday night, according to Chief Matt Ulman. It would take about four hours to extinguish the flames, with responders departing the scene around 4 a.m.
In addition to the realty business in the main floor, there were occupied apartments up top, but no one was hurt, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the one building; it does not touch its neighbors.
"I think everybody did a good job," Ulman said. "Response was immediate, and for the time of day, very good, and everyone worked well."
In addition to the St. Peter Fire Department, those from Le Sueur, Nicollet and Kasota also responded. And Ulman commended the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Transportation, St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office for shutting the roads down and controlling traffic.
Those living in the apartments above were suddenly without a home six days before Christmas, and the community started working on the problem fast. Some of the occupants worked at Neisen's Riverside, and the team there started a GoFundMe to help with relocation efforts: gofundme.com/f/help-joe-and-jeff.
"If you are able to help anyway it will be greatly appreciated!," the page said. "This will help them recover any loses and to get into a new place!"
Meanwhile, Atwood and his realty team, who took over the main level space in April 2017, are hoping to help whatever way possible.
"That’s pretty devastating, thinking about losing your home before Christmas," he said. "My entire company is trying to raise some money for them, get some gifts for them, and because we’re in real estate, we’re going to try to find a place for them if needed."
On a personal level, Atwood is deeply sad about the destruction.
"We’re just a tenet, but that was our very first branch office," he said. "Our agents in St. Peter, that was kind of their second home."
St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille confirmed the building is in the National Register of Historic Places, part of the Broadway to Walnut St. Peter Historic Commercial District, a federal designation.
Wille intended to research if the building had federal and/or local protections, due to its historic status, and whether that could help with any potential repairs or rebuild.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.