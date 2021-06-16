A New Ulm man was accused of assault after allegedly threatening victims with a firearm in Nicollet County.
Simon Lee Lindberg, 35, was charged with five counts, including felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, felony reckless discharge of a deadly weapon, misdemeanor intentionally pointing a gun and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Police arrived in the city of Lafayette after they received a call reporting that Lindberg put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself. According to a victim and a witness, Lindberg had been drinking alcohol, and during an argument held a revolver to his own head and pointed it at the victim numerous times. The victim told police that they were scared and shaking because of Lindberg’s actions.
When an officer arrived at the residence, they reportedly called for Lindberg and heard the sound of a gunshot. They continued to call for Lindberg and search the house, but heard no response until a second gunshot was fired. The officer found Lindberg at the back patio with a witness and a revolver on the table.
According to the criminal complaint, Lindberg told police that he had fired the revolver into the air twice and had held the gun to his head at one point. A witness later told police that Lindberg fired the gun into the air after disengaging from an argument with the victim.
Lindberg agreed to go with police to New Ulm Medical Center and emptied six rounds from his pockets before entering the squad car. But once at the hospital, police said Lindberg became agitated and attempted to leave, leading staff to administer a sedative and restrain him.