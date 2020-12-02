Ahead of the final certification of election results in the District 19A Minnesota House race, Rep. Jeff Brand Nov. 24 announced plans to seek a recount. The unofficial posted results of the race indicated a margin of 0.48%, which is within the margin of 0.50% for a publicly funded recount.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the folks of District 19A at the state Capitol,” said Rep. Jeff Brand. “Every eligible voter in Minnesota deserves to have their voices heard and their votes counted, a recount in this close of a race helps us guarantee that right is upheld.”
According to election judges from the city of St. Peter who participated in the recount Dec. 1 and 2, the vote tabulations were altered only slightly and Akland remained ahead.
Final results were expected to be certified by Nicollet County and sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office within the next few days
In the Hot Sheet newsletter, city of St. Peter staff noted that the tabulating equipment (DS200) used in St. Peter and many other areas of the state is “extremely accurate.” The equipment is tested prior to every election to verify its working correctly, and it’s reviewed after.
Information about recounts and recount funding can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.