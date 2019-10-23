Residents of German-Jefferson and Emily Lakes turned out for a public hearing in front of the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Oct. 22 to protest an ordinance that would have required homeowners on the lakes to have their sewer systems and holding tanks inspected every three to five years. After the hearing, several commissioners spoke out against the ordinance and the board declined to vote on it.
Following a countywide effort to clean up lake pollution and update and replace lakeshore sewer systems into compliance with existing regulations, the Board of Commissioners was met with an ordinance that required homeowners within 350 feet of German-Jefferson and Emily Lakes to have their holding tanks and sewer systems checked for compliance.
For an inspection, homeowners would be expected to hire a private contractor. In a holding tank inspection, contractors pump the tank out and check for cracks, leaks and groundwater to see if the tank is polluting the water. For a drain field sewer system, contractors check for wet, spongy areas of the mound to see if water is leaking and check soils to ensure that the groundwater and bedrock is separate.
If found complaint, existing holding tanks and sewer systems would be certified compliant for the next three years, while new ones would be certified for five. If a tank or sewer system were found noncompliant, it would need to be replaced.
The intent of the ordinance was to ensure that lakeside sewer systems would not fall into disrepair and pollute the lakes. A similar ordinance had already been passed for lakes Frances, Rays, Sakatah and Tetonka, and staff was looking to draft similar ordinances for Gorman and Volney lakes, and eventually, the whole county.
However, the proposed ordinance drew criticism from the homeowners on German-Jefferson and Emily, who asserted that the rule would be costly, overbearing and unnecessary.
Homeowners speak
Linda Good was the first homeowner to take the podium. Good contended that it wasn’t right for the county to impose standards on lake residents that did not apply to the rest of the county and questioned why the ordinance went beyond state requirements.
“I looked at the rules that govern the right of the county to establish such ordinances and what I found is that Minnesota rules establish certificate of compliance when there is new construction, including the addition of a bedroom to an existing home, or replacement,” said Good. “Minnesota law does not require an inspection of the septic tank before a property is transferred to the buyer. Why are we trying to exceed standards?”
Jim Sink believed that the county should let residents vote on the ordinance and that the county should be focusing on larger causes of pollution.
“If we’re going to do this, it affects a lot of people. Why don’t we let them vote on it?,” Sink asked. “What’s the matter with letting the ordinary person be allowed to decide its own fate? … I think it’s time we stop and really think about the ordinary person. Do we really need another ordinance? … Why do we pick on just the lakes? I don’t think the septic systems really do much to pollute the lakes. It just doesn’t. If you want to take a look at pollution in the lakes, let’s take a look at the farm situations. What about all the tile? You can drive down (County Road 15) and see tile running into the lake. We don’t do anything about that. We let it go. If we’re going to have ordinances like this, let’s have it like [Linda Good] said, for the entire county.”
Sink’s request for a public vote was echoed by John Weber, but Commissioner John King pointed out that there was no longer a voting district in the German-Jefferson area.
Paul Artisan told the board that the ordinance would make living by the lake more costly than it already is.
“If I knew this was going to be the situation to live on a lake in Minnesota, I moved here from California, which this state is starting to look like the state I came from with its laws and rules and regulations, I would have never lived on a lake,” said Artisan. “It is getting to the point when taxation, the amount of taxes we pay on our house, and these new compliances … where I’m going to have to get off of a lake because it’s too expensive.”
County Staff respond
County Environmental Services Director Joshua Mankowski addressed the public’s questions after the closure of the public hearing. Mankowski acknowledged that the requirements for sewer compliance in the proposed ordinance went beyond the minimums set in state law. However, if the county implemented the ordinance’s inspection requirements, the county would be eligible for more state funding.
“[The state does] incentivize counties with increased funding if we do require inspection upon property transfer and permitting issue,” said Mankowski. “That increases the amount of money the county gets to offset the program.”
Mankowski also clarified that his department’s plan was for the ordinance’s inspection requirements to be expanded countywide.
“To take off countywide all at once would be quite an undertaking,” said Mankowski. “Starting at water quality, at the lake areas, especially our recreational development lakes, which is our more populated lakes, and then expanding into other portions of the county. This is the only way this would be doable.”
He continued, “If we do not pump out septic tanks every three years, some people will never pump out their septic tank.”
County Administrator Darrell Pettis offered his thoughts on the issue. Pettis noted that lakeside residents had largely worked to get their sewer systems into compliance already. In 2016, out of approximately 800 sewer systems on county lakes, 221 were found to be non-compliant. As of 2019, the number of non-compliant systems dropped to just 16.
“The people out there did a great job,” said Pettis. “We were told as a board the people were going to take care of this and pretty much they did. West Jefferson took care of their issue … the vast majority of people got their systems up to compliance.”
At the same time, Pettis pointed out that regular mandated inspections would make land sales in the county easier.
“If we do continuous compliance like this, one benefit we haven’t talked about is land sales and transactions,” said Pettis. “If you have a compliance inspection on record, the land sale is extremely easy. You don’t have to pay to do that.”
Commissioners decline to vote on ordinance
After hearing the public speak, several commissioners questioned the necessity of the ordinance. Commissioner Lance Wetzel felt that from what he had heard, the benefits were not worth the costs.
”To me it seems that this is going to be over-burdensome and more labor intrusive than the bang we’re getting for the buck of it in doing something like this at this time,” Wetzel said.
Commissioner David Gliszinski agreed with Wetzel’s statement and asserted that the county did not need to be involved in sewer inspections.
“I think the landowner, homeowner can police themselves, make sure they’re [compliant],” said Gliszinski. “It’s a big expense, No. 1, if they fail. If they don’t want to do that expense, they should know when to pump it, when to fix it, when to do this and that. I don’t like the fact that we’re watching over them that closely … If they want to let them go to chaos, well, they’ll end up spending $15,000-$20,000. I believe, as an owner of septic, take care of the darn thing and don’t get government involved. As Commissioner Wetzel said, your department has plenty to do right now. I don’t like the fact that, if we’re doing this, we get a bigger payback from the state. It’s taxpayers' money regardless. I believe the people that came forward had valid questions.”
Commissioner Steve Rohlfing also came out against the ordinance and said that the homeowners of German-Jefferson and Emily Lakes had earned the county’s trust.
“Ordinances are put in place to govern things that you see wrong in areas. I don’t see that problem here,” said Rohlfing. “I think the people have gone through enough heck to get their systems compliant … This is a trust factor, not to burden them with an ordinance … We have to put trust in the landowner and not burden them with an ordinance.”
None of the commissioners made a motion for a vote for the ordinance.