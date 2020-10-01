Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Jeff Brand: Amid the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic, our state is also facing a significant budget shortfall in 2021. My top priority in 2021 will be climbing out of the financial crisis. I will continue to work to develop a fairer tax system and economic prosperity for all Minnesotans, so that the working-class pay less and Main Street businesses won’t have to shoulder the burden while Wall Street businesses shelter assets overseas. I’m running for re-election because we are at a crossroads on several issues and I believe we can address them together. The climate is rapidly changing and our Minnesota River is designated an impaired waterway. Health care costs continue to skyrocket and the American Dream slips away for many, forcing them to take more than one job to make ends meet. We need to work together to find solutions to all of these problems to achieve economic prosperity.
Susan Akland: Many issues, including the budget/budget deficit, taxes, healthcare costs, and public safety are calling for attention and will need to be carefully thought out and addressed. My goal is to truly represent the citizens from District 19A and make their concerns my priority. Too often, partisan pressure has forced our representative to support measures that are not in keeping with the values and needs of this community. My driving questions will be, “What best meets the needs of 19A?” I am running because I feel called to stand up for the principles and core values that this country was founded on. My father served in WWII, my brothers served in Viet Nam and Germany, and my son served in Bosnia. Now is my time to serve!
COVID-19: How do you grade the state government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary? If so, what?
Brand: I’m encouraged that our state is following science along with guidance from both the White House (Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx) and CDC to navigate the best way to control the spread of COVID-19. Schools and most businesses have been allowed latitude to re-open safely using protocols developed by the Minnesota Department of Health. The Big 10 and MSHSL have allowed fall sports to compete. I’m discouraged by the way the other side of the aisle has approached this pandemic. We butt heads during special sessions every 30 days with resolutions to remove the peacetime emergency, however I’ve never seen a substantial package of supporting legislation to codify executive orders. Despite lawsuits, the Governor’s actions have survived court challenges and GOP legislative attempts to remove them. I call on both bodies to hold hearings on the executive orders to verify their effectiveness and to provide transparency.
Akland: The governor failed to do the one thing that I believe would have made this whole situation better. By declaring peace-time emergency powers, over and over, he caused division and resentment in an already difficult time. The COVID pandemic would have been that perfect scenario where getting insights and agreement by the legislators would have gone a long way toward creating a safe environment without the one size fits all mandates. We are a republic, and our elected representatives should be the ones who speak for us and make the rules. Perhaps the first two weeks of shutdown were appropriate to put a hard stop on a serious threat, but beyond that, the legislature should be the governing voice.
Education, K-12: COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
Brand: When the pandemic hit, Genevieve and I began teaching at the newly formed Brand School for Distance Learners to our two children. We continue to operate through distance learning during the start of this school year. I trust in our School Board, administration, teachers, and staff to do what’s right, and realize that these decisions are hard for everyone involved. While a necessity, distance learning has revealed challenges related to technology and availability and laid bare the rift among students of various social, racial and economic backgrounds. As we work through these challenges together, we’re also recognizing the immense possibility of communicating when we cannot be together. At the Legislature, we can use this experience to continue making border-to-border broadband investments and increase spending in schools to help absorb the costs of providing ebooks and WiFi hotspots to students that don’t have the means to connect to the virtual classroom.
Akland: Every child is an individual with strengths and weaknesses, and weaknesses in distant learning can have either a minimal or profound effect on their education. Many of the approaches to distant learning can be very solitary, and, unfortunately, very boring for some students. Personal interaction is the best form of learning for most students. Those students, who are already behind, probably won’t do well with distant learning. In talking with teachers, shifting to online learning had often overwhelming challenges. More support is needed to help teachers develop their materials and access resources that would be helpful in practical ways. Teachers may find that collaboration and working together is vitally important and helpful in the distant learning model. In addition, the mental health effect of isolation needs to be recognized quickly and dealt with promptly. Poor experiences will impact test scores, future performance, and emotional well-being of the children.
Health care: Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premium?
Brand: Minnesotans believe every person should have high quality, affordable health care and COVID-19 has shown us that our health and our prosperity are connected. The consolidation of rural providers, services, and insurance coverage have allowed for less competition in Greater Minnesota. Price gouging has forced too many Minnesotans to choose between food & rent, or paying their medical bills. For the same reason, high quality elder care and in-home care are out of reach for too many vulnerable, disabled, and elderly neighbors. Minnesotans have the right to make their own medical decisions without interference from insurance companies because of time-wasting pre-authorizations. When we tie health insurance to employment, it stifles the spirit of entrepreneurship that built this country. I continue to support an expansion of MinnesotaCare and ultimately a public insurance plan for anyone regardless of their gender, age, employer, zip code, or pre-existing condition.
Akland: I believe that the inherent danger of expanding government run health insurance plans is that it gives government a greater role in everything from setting health prices to deciding what benefits get included in an insurance plan. The individual health insurance market is an essential market for Americans who buy their own coverage and cannot get coverage through their jobs or public programs. Lower costs by providing policies that encourage personal responsibility, offset the cost of care for patients who have the most complex health problems and need the most care, and eliminate taxes on consumer health insurance which would lower premiums for individuals, families, small businesses, and seniors.
Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
Brand: The eyes of the world were focused on Minnesota after the tragic killing of George Floyd. As reform legislation began circulating, I began speaking with top local law enforcement officials to get their feedback and received a wide range of responses. I used this feedback along with correspondence from hundreds of constituents to make decisions on how I would vote. In July, Gov. Walz signed a modest set of changes, like banning chokeholds & warrior-style training, providing mental health and crisis intervention, use of force policy changes, and additional training for responding to calls involving a mental health crisis or a person with autism or Alzheimer’s disease. I supported these measures and believe we have the responsibility to do more together. The choices made in our legal and prison systems do not treat all Minnesotans equally and that includes our veterans.
Akland: That the House and Senate were able to agree on a compromise police reform package is a win for Minnesota. All Minnesotans want responsible policing, and the varying aspects of the legislation recognize areas where accountability can be strengthened and training can be improved. Instead of defunding or lowering funding to the police departments, I would support increasing funds to assure that the reforms being mandated are financed properly, to possibly add additional ancillary staff and professionals (such as social workers) to work with the officers to handle certain domestic situations, stress management, debriefings, etc., and assure budget allowances for a full workforce at all times.