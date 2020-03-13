The Minnesota State High School League announced the cancellation off all remaining winter sports tournaments Friday morning.
Locally in St. Peter and Le Sueur County, all winter sports teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. Spring sports have gotten started with indoor practices, and it is yet to be determined if games will be postponed or cancelled, as the season draws near. Speech and other extra-curricular groups will be impacted immediately.
That includes the state girls basketball tournament, which was about an hour away from tipping off its semifinal games before the announcement. Those semifinals included Waterville-Elysian-Morristown taking on Minneota in the Class A semifinals at noon, as well as Waseca playing Rochester Lourdes at 6 p.m. in the Class AA semifinals.
Additionally, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team, which qualified for the state tournament with a victory in the section final Thursday night, will not have the opportunity to play in next week's state tournament. The Waseca boys basketball team was also scheduled to play Friday night in Mankato in a section championship game that is now canceled.
Section speech tournaments scheduled from March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely, including a competition originally scheduled to take place Saturday at Northfield High School.
The release also stated an update on the status of spring sports will be released later Friday.