The St, Peter Marching Saints will soon be on the road to perform at the Liberty Bowl college football game in Memphis, Tennessee. Anticipation is, no doubt, increasing, as the Saints gear up for their trip in a few weeks.
Many SPHS band families have posted on social media, sharing the news and informing friends and family of details, to ensure all interested parties don’t miss out on watching their Marching Saint take the field for the halftime show on New Year’s Eve. But for one local family, a “Throwback Thursday“ social media post offered a surprise.
Heather Deshayes grew up in Carrollton, Missouri and attended high school there. She was a senior and member of the Carrollton High School Pom Pom squad when her team was chosen to be featured at the 1989 Liberty Bowl.
“Recently, another woman who was on (our) squad posted a picture of our trip to the Liberty Bowl. It was then that I realized my son Evan’s trip with the St. Peter High School Marching Band would be exactly 30 years later and at the same bowl game,” said Heather.
After realizing this odd coincidence, the Deshayes decided to chaperone the event and take their daughter Emily along, making this high school band trip into a nostalgic family vacation. While the plans and logistics have been a little overwhelming over the past few months, the Deshayes family is eager to take to the road and make their way to Memphis for the New Years’ Eve event.
A big stage
Evan Deshayes, a SPHS freshman is in his first year of marching band with the Marching Saints, and said the experience is unlike any other. He is looking forward to the Memphis trip and being able to experience a trip like this with his friends, as well as his family. Evan admits he is a bit nervous to have to get out on the huge field in front of so many people, but is also excited to get to be part of it.
“I have been playing the saxophone since fifth grade, and my parents encouraged me to join the marching band this year, knowing it would be a great experience. It’s a lot of work, and the uniforms can be unbearably hot in the summer, but I have really enjoyed it so far,” said Evan.
The family encouraged Evan to join marching band because of the field/street performance during parades and football games, taking part in competitions, traveling with the marching band and experiencing the closeness and camaraderie that a close knit high school band has when they work together and are great at what they do.
“One reason we moved to the area three years ago was because of St. Peter High School and its reputation for having such a great band program,” Heather said. “I really wanted Evan to have the experience of putting all the pieces together that make a great marching band successful, and not just standing or sitting in one place playing music.”
Fond memories
When Heather pulled out her old Liberty Bowl program to recollect her thoughts and memories of her time there, she was reminded of the entire process behind getting to the game and how much work was needed just to be selected to perform. While most high school students may not realize or even pay attention to the behind the scenes logistics, there are many hurdles to overcome in the selection process.
While Heather knew her squad was good at what they did, she never realized the extent of their talent until her squad was chosen to be the only dance/pom pom squad to take the field that year, for the second annual Liberty Bowl. She was reminded of all the reference letters that had to be written and sent in to the selection committee and videos that had to be submitted to show their routines.
According to Heather, the selection process took months of preparation, and quite some time afterward, waiting to see if their team had what it took to perform at a college bowl halftime show. But the waiting was met with a lifetime of memories for the small town pom pom squad, when they too were headed for the ‘89 Memphis Liberty Bowl.
“I remember we also rode a bus all the way to Memphis. We were all so excited,” Heather said. “I will never forget entering the field during the game and hearing the whole crowd come to their feet, roaring with applause. I felt so small in that huge stadium, but I also realized what it is like to be a part of something so much bigger than yourself. Just being able to look up into the stands and feel that awe and hear the roar of the fans cheering you on; it just gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”
A trip together
Not only will the Memphis trip be fun filled and action packed for the Saints, it will also be an amazing opportunity for the friends and family who will get to witness this momentous event. While the 1989 and 2019 bowl games may not have many differences when it comes to the game and the performance on the field, for Evan, and all the Marching Saints, technology and our 2019 digital era will allow friends and family back home to share in the experience.
The Deshayes are excited to witness and take part in the live, on the field performance and from the stands with other SPHS family and friends, but are grateful that others can also cheer them on from the comfort of home by watching the televised ESPN performance.
“I don’t think people realize how many elements there are to learn for marching band or any field competition. Even as a band director, it’s amazing how they teach all those pieces at one time,” Heather said. “The entire group has to learn the music, and all the steps and lines and body posture; there are so many pieces that have to come together, but when they come together it’s an experience that can only be experienced by each individual on the field. To be able to give Evan that experience, we are just grateful and really appreciate this opportunity.”
Thirty years ago, Carrollton High School Pom Pom Squad earned its spot on the Liberty Bowl playing field. This year, St. Peter Marching Band earned its own place.
Talking from experience, Heather had some thoughts for the group of high schoolers about to embark on a big adventure: “As a direct result of the band’s hard work and knowing the SPHS Marching Saints deserve to be on that field, the bowl committee picked you to be on that field. This is such an overwhelming honor in itself. To walk out on that field and know that you are part of something so incredible is such a gift. I’m just so grateful that Evan, and all the Saints, get to have that experience too. The memories will last a lifetime.”