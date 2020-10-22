The St. Peter American Legion is doing something for the community this Halloween, and it wants as many individuals and families as possible to be able to attend.
On Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., the legion invites residents to the St. Peter Food Shelf parking lot (just north of the legion) for a senory sensitive family friendly trunk or treat event. Families and individuals will be able to have items handed to them in a pandemic-safe manner, with little glitz and glamour, in order to make it comofortable to those with sensitivities.
“As you drive by, there will be approximately three cars on each side of your vehicle,” Legion member and event leader Nancy Vogel said. “Kids will be handed items to them. If they want to walk it, the cars will be more than 6 feet apart and gloves and masks will be worn. Each volunteer will be briefed on needs for those that have sensory issues. The cars and people will be decorated and dressed up, but no loud noises or flashing lights; no smells to irritate senses.”
The Legion had a couple of sensory sensitive events over the last year, including a Santa visit last holiday season, and found that many families greatly appreciate them.
“The reaction was tremendous from the past sensory sensitive events. Kids with special needs and/or sensitivity don’t have a place to go, so they will typically stay home,” Vogel said.
Included in the trunk or treat giveaway will be toothbrushes and toothpaste donated by all local dentists, spider rings, Halloween pencils, Halloween stickers. Just one station will be candy, so kids won’t be loading up on only sugar at the event.
The Legion is doing this one strictly for the community, wanting to give back, as residents continue to support the organization while its location is closed. It’s currently working on renovations to the facility to make for the best experience possible when guests return.
“Our American Legion family has taken these times of physical distancing and uncertainty to make improvements to our building,” said Post Commander Shawn Schloesser. “We are so grateful for the gift of the Nicollet County Bank and its Board of Directors, which has allowed us to pay our bills, make improvements to the building and continue to give back to the community. We want to ensure when we reopen we can do so in an appropriate, physically distanced manner, to keep our staff, members and guests healthy. We will reopen upon completion of construction projects, cleaning, and inventory purchasing.”