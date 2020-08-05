St. Peter Public Schools students are going to be in and out, at least to start, during the 2020-21 school year.
Minnesota state officials on July 30 unveiled a plan to reopen schools this fall that gives districts some flexibility to toggle between in-person and online learning, but reserves the right for the state to step in if the coronavirus gets out of control.
St. Peter School District staff laid out a back-to-school plan, and the School Board confirmed it with a unanimous vote Aug. 4. The plan details three learning scenarios — in-person, distance and hybrid — and given current data, along with recommendations from the state, the district will begin the fall in hybrid mode, meaning students will be in-person some days and learning from a distance on other days.
While in school, students will be required to wear faces masks, or when needed, face shields, and they’ll be expected to keep socially distanced. The same rules will apply to teachers and staff.
Specifically, students at all grade levels will be split into blue and white teams. The blue team will be in school on Mondays and Wednesday, while the white team will be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays are distance learning days for all students. Students in pre-k programs will continue as usual, full-time in-person, with smaller class sizes.
Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher, acknowledged the importance of schools and the value of in-person learning, but said the state’s top priority is safety. Districts will work with the state Health and Education departments to determine whether to use in-person instruction, online learning or a hybrid model, and will have the ability to become more or less restrictive depending on the virus.
The plan requires both public schools and charter schools to allow students and teachers to choose remote learning no matter what model the district chooses.
The decision
For Superintendent Bill Gronseth, who just arrived take over the position in St. Peter after finishing up in Duluth this summer, it’s been a preparation time like no other. But he said he got a lot of help from the team that was already in place here.
“A lot of work happens before I even arrived, and as soon as I started, they were ready to jump in and really start refining some of the details of the three scenarios,” he said. “It’s not been what any of us saw coming, of course; we’ve heard that before. But there is also opportunity to refine our craft as teachers, as educators, and I think staff has really taken on that challenge. At the center of everything is they really care about the students and their future and their education, and we want to give these families a really good learning experience.”
The district team has been working on back-to-school plans for months, taking feedback from various stakeholders, including teachers and community groups. Leadership also wanted to take seriously the advice of the governor, the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota Department of Health and the United States Center for Disease Control.
That’s why the hybrid model for all students is currently the best option, according to decision-makers, and it will stay that way unless something drastically changes before the school year starts.
“If we were deciding right now, today, we’d all be in hybrid,” Gronseth said. “St. Peter Public Schools serves students in Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, so we need to consider both counties. Looking at the trend data and the recommendations from the governor’s office, we’ve been in the range of (18 to 22 cases per 10,000 people), and we’re really going to be leaning into caution and consistency. We want to be able to sustain whatever it is we’re offering. We know consistency is important to parents.”
The leadership team wanted to keep the model consistent across grade levels to make it as easy for families as possible.
“The numbers would indicate we’re in hybrid for both (elementary and secondary), and that’s a model we know we can operate for a long period of time,” Gronseth said.
For St. Peter Educators Association President Keith Hanson, a physical education and adaptive physical education teacher, the hybrid model is a good place to start.
“We’ve got to continue to be open-minded, because we know there is no perfect plan. We have to focus on what’s best for kids. The next few weeks will be overwhelming for students, staff, parents beginning to plan,” Hanson said. “I do like the hybrid plan; at least you get to see kids twice a week, rather than the full distance learning.”
As part of the back-to-school plan, it’s clearly noted that as data changes, the learning system will change, too. It’s likely that the hybrid learning system will change as more
Learning safely
While school district leadership feels good about their plans, they know there will be a steep learning curve. The district did get something of a head start, though, as teachers were able to implement hybrid learning with summer school. Gronseth said the team discovered a few things they thought would be most challenging were a bit more manageable, but then some unexpected difficulties also popped up.
“One of the things we thought would be a bigger challenge was the face masks, but it turned out people had already become accustomed to wearing them,” Gronseth said. “What we’ve learned is, as people have been exposed, or in some cases had family members test positive, our procedures in working with the MDH and tracing cases and knowing what to do, was probably our biggest learning curve. But now we feel more prepared to do that on a larger scale.”
Each building will have an identified COVID coordinator, and they’ll be the contact for that building, while Gronseth serves as the district coordinator. Teachers will also be expected to help ensure students are following social distancing and other preventative guidelines. That may be a challenge, but Hanson said it’s about staying attentive.
“I think, talking to a couple summer school teachers that have piloted this hybrid, it’s the little things,” he said. “Making sure students don’t share pencils or making sure they wipe down books after reading.”
In terms of giving students a useful and thorough education, despite the obstacles, Hanson is optimistic but aware of the difficulties.
“I think it’s going to get tough to get through the full curriculum when you’re only seeing kids two out of the five days per week,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to pick out those essential standards and really go with them.”
He added, “And I think we need to be able to hold students more accountable now than we did in the spring; that was a learning period. This is now the method of providing education, so we’re going to have to hold students more accountable for the distance learning. We’re hoping staff and students will find the motivation to make distance learning work.”
Statewide responses
Republicans and some school officials had pressed Walz to leave reopening plans up to individual districts, arguing that local administrators know best how to protect students.
The school guidance came as coronavirus cases have been moving upward in some parts of the state, including rising ICU numbers.
State health and education officials last month asked school districts to prepare for three scenarios: in-person learning for all students, distance learning as in the spring, or a hybrid learning scenario with social distancing and capacity limits.
President Donald Trump has pressed schools nationwide to open for in-person learning, and as many teachers have expressed fears of doing so. Education Minnesota, the state teachers’ union, last week released a survey with just one in five teachers supporting in-person learning.
Administrators for Minneapolis Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the state, said Tuesday they plan to start the school year Sept. 8 with distance learning. Their plan would require remote learning as the primary method of instruction, though buildings would remain open for tutoring, technology and mental health support for students and families.
Walz ordered Minnesota public and charter schools to close and switch to distance learning in mid-March as COVID-19 cases began to appear in the state, affecting nearly 900,000 students and their families. As the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota grew, the governor extended the closure through the school year and prohibited large-scale high school and college graduation ceremonies.