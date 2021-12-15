The fourth annual Nicollet County Shop with a Hero event took place Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Mankato Fleet Farm.
The public safety members were able to take 14 area children Christmas shopping thanks to donations from the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition, Fleet Farm, and charitable gambling donations from Blaschko’s Embassy Bar, the Red Men Club, The Flame Bar, and the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37. Additionally, a gift card was provided to the local Toys 4 Tots drive. Dunkin’ Donuts also helped out by donating some coffee and donuts.
After the shopping was done, several of the National Honor Society members from St. Peter High School helped with gift wrapping.
Public safety members volunteering their time were police officers from the St. Peter and North Mankato police departments, firefighters from the St. Peter Fire Department, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol and a veteran of the United States Army and St. Peter Police Department.
“A truly heartfelt thanks goes out to all of the organizations that donated time, facilities, money and snacks,” organizers said. “Without you, we would not be able to hold such an important event. Last, but not least, a big thanks goes to our very own Officer Jonathan Hughes for planning and coordinating this event every year.”