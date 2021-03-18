It wasn’t the right time for St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters to retire. It wasn’t the right time two months later either. Or four months after that. Eventually, he just had to pick a date, or rather, she had to.
“My wife, JoEllen, and I have spent a bit over a year agonizing over what to do, and finally I came to the realization that there is never a right time or best time to retire,” Peters said. “You just have to pick a date, and my wife just kind of picked one, and said ‘This should be the day.’ And I said ‘Thank you!’”
Peters has announced his retirement from the head of the St. Peter Police Department effective May 3, 2021. Peters has served as police chief for the city since October 1998 and has been in law enforcement since 1977.
The retirement means the St. Peter department will have a new leader at the top for the first time in over two decades. Development of a recruitment process is currently underway and is expected to include opportunity for the public and stakeholder groups to participate.
City Administrator Todd Prafke said the process will likely take longer than the month and a half before Peters retirement, but there are several current officers who could serve as an interim chief if noted. The hire of a new chief will look at both internal and external candidates.
“Since I’ve been here, the policy has always been that it’s an open process,” Prafke said. “We’re driven to find the best candidate — if that’s internal, fantastic; if that’s external, fantastic.”
For Peters, it’s just a matter of letting go.
“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years, and it’s very hard to retire, because I know how much there is to be done in what is a fight against crime and a fight to keep people safe, but also, that will never end,” Peters said.
Early inspiration
Peters grew up in Waseca and eventually went to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in South Dakota; the degree came with minors in sociology and psychology. It was in high school when his mind was first set on a career in the field, though.
“I was at a friend’s, above their family’s business, and hearing basically what was a domestic situation down below us and across the street,” Peters recalled. “We watched what transpired, and a police officer showed up, and what struck me is that one of the first things he should’ve done was to separate the two of them instead of getting this dialogue with both in the middle of the street. So that’s kind of where it started.”
His career started with the United States Forest Service in 1977, working in the fire division. He eventually moved the enforcement side in 1980.
After that, Peters was offered two jobs, neither of which he ended up taking. First, was the United States Marshals Service, but he couldn’t pass the eye test. The other offer was a policing job in Colorado, but that would’ve been difficult for his wife JoEllen, who had started a career of her own.
“Then my mother told me about a police opening in Janesville,” Peters said. “I believe I was in that area when I was offered the position in Colorado, so I had to get my ducks in a row, but fortunately for me and my wife it worked out to move back to Minnesota. Fortunately, because we’ve had such good careers and a good life here.”
Peters served in Janesville in the late 1980s and most of the 1990s. He was happy there, close to his hometown, and he always felt supported. But still, he was interested in other opportunities. And St. Peter would end up being his career destination.
“How I got to St. Peter was somewhat happenstance, too. It really started with the tornado,” Peters said. “After that, I had worked here in the emergency operation center while I was chief in Janesville. I had gone through the process to be police chief in Bayport at that time, too. So while working in the emergency operations center here, I was told the current chief was leaving. And so I eventually ended up turning down the position in Bayport … One door closes and another one opens. I went through the process almost 23 years ago in St. Peter, and I’ve been here since.”
To spend such a long time in one city is quite rare for a police chief.
“It’s very rare, because often political winds move and people change,” Peters said. “All of my councils here have been supportive of the police; certainly the city administrator has been supportive of the police. I didn’t think I’d be here this long. Honestly, how many people can say that in policing? I’ve really never experienced any malice with anyone I’ve worked with. I’ve just had great experiences.”
City Administrator Prafke said Peters has been an asset to the community.
“I don’t think people know the level of partnerships needed to make things work in a community,” Prafke said. “Police departments are not an island anymore, and haven’t been for many years, and Chief Peters worked very well in that setting.”
Change comes quick
Working in law enforcement in six different decades now, Peters said he’s never seen the work change as rapidly as it has over the last few years.
“Very rarely did politics play into policing, and now, in many ways, it’s become very politicized. I think that’s demoralizing in many ways for officers, especially street officers, to face that,” Peters said. “It’s tough to describe what’s happening now. I try to remind people that the police are one spoke in a very big wheel of the criminal justice system. So if you’re not critical thinking, you’re just looking at the police and making social policy. It’s not my words, but I believe it’s true: ‘If you don’t have 30 years to devote to it, don’t get involved in social policy.’”
Beyond the perception and politics surrounding policing in the modern day, the work has changed tremendously in many other ways over Peters’ time. Most notably, technology has completely altered the workload.
“Certainly, technology has played an unbelievable role in policing,” Peters said. “For instance, when I started in this job, police reports were handwritten. It was a big deal, from a technology standpoint, when we got a used IBM electric typewriter in our office. I remember when we got our first computer; I can remember how controversial it was, and even the decision to get email was difficult. “
He continued, “Now, we have technology in police cars where officers can do their work while in their cars. Citations are electronic now. That’s all freed up cops to do other things, so the workload has really changed.”
One of the most effective upgrades in police technology, according to Peters, was the advent of the taser.
“It saved the lives of not only suspects but police officers, because fewer people, fewer cops are being injured in serious situations,” he said.
Over his time working, Peters said there are too many lessons to count: “The people I like to hire are really the altruistic; they just want to do good for all people. But the other reason people do this job is because every day is different, and because of that experience, you’re leaning every day.”
He takes pride in the officers he’s hired.
“If there is anything I can say I’ve learned over the years, it’s how to hire good people,” he said. “That is a major piece for any community is to hire the best and most qualified people you can, because you will have those officers and their families in your community for well over 20 years. They’re involved in everything from the school district to their churches and all aspects of life in a community.”
But while he has no intention of disappearing from the lives of his officers, Peters knows he needs to enter a new part of life — one where he can spend more time with his wife and their adult children, Kim and Brian, and their grandchildren. He’ll never not be a police officer, though.
“When you’re the police, as I told my staff, every day we’re part of the greatest show on earth. You see things that no one else should see, wants to see, wants to deal with ever,” Peters said. “But the truth is, once it’s in your blood, it’s there to stay.”