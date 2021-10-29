A Shakopee man is accused of fleeing from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office while drunk driving.
Kevin Charles Haugh, 44, was charged with felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process, misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor careless driving, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor failure to use care and speeding.
On Sept. 15, Haugh petitioned to plea guilty to fleeing a police officer and dismiss the remaining charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a caller on Aug. 26 reporting that a red van struck a road closed sign bear the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 21 in rural Nicollet County. Another caller soon complained of a red van swerving all over the road.
An officer observed a red van with front end damage on County Road 15 and activated their lights and siren.The officer said they drove up to 100 mph to catch up to the van, but the driver traveling at 90 mph speeds and it was difficult to keep up.
The van slowed to 60 mph as it reached a curve and the officer remained in pursuit. The van was swerving from the fog line to crossing over the center line and appeared to be driving in the ditch several times as well. Rather than stop for the officer, the driver increased their speed to 80 mph.
Another deputy positioned their squad car in front of the van so the pursuing officer could conduct a PIT manuever. But the driver accelerated instead of slowing down and lost control of the vehicle while approaching another curve. The van careened into the ditch and skidded into a large power pole. The crash severed the base of the pole, causing it to fall across County Road 15.
Police ordered Haugh to exit the vehicle, but police said he refused to listen to instructions. Haugh left his vehicle after about five minutes but then began to stagger toward the ditch which was littered with downed, live power lines from the crash. Police warned him to stay away and took him into custody.
As he was cuffed, Haugh continued to disobey commands. He tucked his arms into his chest and police said they had to wrestle Haugh’s hand from underneath him to cuff him.
Law enforcement reported smelling alcohol off of Haugh and observed that he had slow movements and trouble maintaining balance. Police learned Haugh was discharged from the Brown County Detox Center the day before after having a BAC concentration of 0.50. Police said Haugh told them he drank a 1.75 liter bottle of vodka.