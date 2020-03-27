Hospitals prepare for pandemic peak, advise residents to heed experts

Buying time. That's the key to preventing more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gov. Tim Walz, his team of experts and health care leaders across the region.
"Most importantly, and it can’t be overstated, the public plays a crucial role in reducing the impact of a hospital surge," said Dr. Eric Gomez, an infection disease specialist with Mayo Clinic Health System. "Following the guidance of public health agencies, by practicing social distancing, using proper hand hygiene and staying home, can make a difference."
Local organizations like Mayo, which has several area clinics; Allina Health, with hospitals in Faribault and Owatonna; River's Edge in St. Peter, Ridgeview in Le Sueur and Northfield Hospital all indicated that they support the governor's recent stay-at-home order. They're all preparing for a potential COVID-19 peak, in which hospitals may be inundated with patients. The governor believes, and health care leaders agree, that the stay-at-home order could move the peak from early May into June.
The hope is that the extra time will allow hospitals and clinics to be better prepared for patients in need of ICU care. There were only 235 ICU beds available statewide when Walz made the announcement, and health leaders hope that number will rise significantly in the next two months. The extra time will also allow for an increase in supplies, better staff preparation and potentially some makeshift facilities to house patients.
"At this point, we remain worried about all three aspects: spaces, supplies and staff," said Dr. Rahul Koranne, Minnesota Hospital Association CEO. "I want to be clear … right now, what Minnesotans need to focus on is staying at home. That’s the first order of business that we all need to work on prioritize. If we do that consistently, as a society, as a state, then we can potentially push back the curve, and we might have more time to work on these aspects."
Walz announced the stay-at-home order will go into effect statewide 11:59 p.m. March 27 and last through April 10. It's a move that's been made in other states and other countries already, but it's still historic and entirely uncommon. It's estimated that 22% of Minnesotans will be without a job during the period, while many others will work from home. This type of order is a challenge to the American way of life with all its hustle and bustle, but those in the medical field, statewide and locally, believe it's crucial residents take it seriously.
While the state prepares for the peak, so do local hospitals and clinics, some who have access to ICU beds and some who don't.
Intensive Care
A major concern for hospitals is having enough intensive care beds available when COVID-19 hits its expected peak. In the absence of a vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health estimates over 50% of Minnesotans will contract coronavirus over the next 12-18 months, and while most will experience only mild symptoms, 20% are expected to be hospitalized with 5 percent in intensive care.
On March 27, the state reported 14 individuals were in ICU beds with COVID-19 symptoms, and with cases expected to increase exponentially, the indication is that many hundreds of beds could be needed at once. At peak numbers, 5% of cases would overwhelm the currently available ICU beds and ventilators, but leaders hope that can change with time.
Mayo Clinic in Mankato has ICU beds available, and according to Gomez, "In situations where the symptoms of patients with COVID-19 would worsen, and they would become in need of ICU care, the patients who are receiving care at other facilities would be transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Mayo Clinic in Rochester is also prepared to take patients with COVID-19 if needed."
Dr. Amy Elliot, medical director at District One Hospital in Faribault, said Allina partners with Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis to care for intensive care patients, and the system will continue to utilize that partnership. Allina hospitals, meanwhile, are preparing special care and medical units for increased volumes.
Ridgeview, which has several locations outside of Le Sueur, has an intensive care unit with eight beds in Waconia. If those beds filled, the team would turn to its regional coalition to coordinate care for patients in need, but it would also look for opportunities within its own system. CEO Mike Phelps said the organization has worked with the state and “Together, we have developed policies and procedures to deal with this ever-changing environment."
For other local facilities, it's a matter of being prepared for the patients they can take, while knowing where to send patients needing intensive care.
River's Edge in St. Peter does not have ICU beds, according to Chief Nursing Officer Paula Meskan, but does "have some ICU type equipment and we are reviewing critical nursing care with the staff. Our goal would be to send those patients to a facility with an ICU until the time they are maxed on their capacity."
It's a similar story for Northfield Hospital. CEO Steve Underdahl said, "We don’t have an ICU. We have a CCU (critical care unit) for patients that need more attention. If someone requires an ICU (primarily for access to ventilator care) we will transfer them as quickly and safely as possible. We do not have a ventilator unit at NH+C, but we do have a small amount of ventilator technology that we will use to manage people locally with a goal of transferring then to a facility that will be able to better care for them."
Preparations
So far, confirmed COVID-19 cases in southern Minnesota have been manageable. Olmsted County, where Rochester is located, reported 34 confirmed cases as of Friday, and Martin County, at the Iowa border, had 18 confirmed. No other greater Minnesota counties reported more than 10.
But the numbers are growing steadily, and that's only expected to increase. Local facilities hope to get ahead of the issue, a big reason why social distancing and actions like the stay-at-home order are important. As Ridgeview's Phelps put it, "This is not a time to panic; it is a time to act.”
He added, “This is an extremely fast-moving situation with state and federal guidance changing daily, sometimes hourly, and we are preparing and responding quickly to ensure we are ready for the uncertainty this situation presents.”
As part of preparations, a lot of organizations are setting aside space for patients with respiratory issues, like those that would be found in serious cases of COVID-19.
"We have adapted space in the Emergency Department and in the hospital to care for respiratory patients, including COVID-19, separately from non-respiratory patients to care for each patient safely," Northfield Hospital's Underdahl said. "We also created a Temporary Respiratory Clinic that separates patients with a variety of contagious respiratory conditions from other clinic patients to keep everyone safe."
Meskan, at River's Edge, said an incident command team is meeting daily and "We have a plan to expand non-ICU beds and work with other hospitals that have ICU capabilities, so they can focus on that, and we can take the less critical patients and swing bed patients."
Allina's Elliot said the organization is taking all the steps — creating more spaces, trying to get supplies and planning staff hours — as the team prepares for the peak. She added, "There is no question that the needs will be enormous, and we have a great team, locally and throughout Allina, preparing for that."
Mayo, meanwhile, has implemented "a robust conservation plan to deal with" the "unpredictable nature of supply availability," Gomez said. Mayo has also set aside clinic areas for respiratory patients in Mankato, New Prague and Fairmont.
Avoiding worst case scenario
While Mayo's Gomez noted it wouldn't be wise to speculate during a time when the worst can be avoided, that possibility is what the state is trying to avoid. In some countries and some states, the peak hit too quickly and hospitals and clinics were overwhelmed. More people died, because the spaces, staff and supplies needed were simply not available.
So local health care facilities are imploring community members to take the virus seriously and understand individual impact.
"To everyone in our communities, which we are proud to serve, we strongly encourage social distancing, washing your hands properly and frequently, and avoiding touching your face," Gomez said.
Each of the other facility leaders gave similar advice, noting the worst scenario would be a surge in patients, followed by a reduction in available staff and eventually lack of supplies. Allina's Elliot summed it up, saying it's a team effort and limiting contact will make a difference, because it will buy time.
"That time is very, very valuable right now," she said. "Please know that we are using the gift of time, so that we are ready when you, or your family, need medical care."