The filing period for the Mayoral seat, three City Council seats and three School Board seats in St. Peter closed Aug. 10, and there are plenty candidates set for the ballot in November.
On the first day, Shanon Nowell, current city councilor, filed for mayor, as she said she would. Another current city councilor, Ed Johnson, then threw his hat in the ring for the mayoral position on Aug. 9, a day before the period ended. And incumbent Mayor Chuck Zieman filed for re-election on the last day Aug. 10.
The two councilors running for mayor means two seats in St. Peter’s Ward I, which encompasses the north half of town, will be filled by newly elected persons. Ben Ranft, Remo Alexandri, Darrel Pettis and Roger Parras filed as candidates there. Residents will vote for two.
In St. Peter Ward II, which encompasses the south half of town, there is one seat up for election. David McGuire, Dustin Sharstrom and Jo Ellen Peters have filed for candidacy there. The incumbent with a seat up for election, Stephen Grams, did not file.
Meanwhile, the School Board has three seats up for election and 10 candidates for residents to choose from.
Incumbents Jon Carlson, Drew Dixon and Vickie Hager all filed to keep their seats. Marty Duncan, Teri Hopkins, Krystal Loula, Kate Martens, Josh Moberg, Charlie Potts and Rita Rassbach all filed as challengers for the seats.
Election Day for 2021 is Nov. 2. Check the St. Peter Herald for coverage of campaigns, candidate forums and questionnaires from all local races.