While the 2020 Nicollet County Fair could not go on, there was nothing stopping the 2020 barn quilt contest from going forward.
In the second iteration of the contest, organized by Fair Board Director Joni Anderson, 20 barn quilt entrants were received a judge, with the top five receiving ribbons. The first place winner was "Purple Ribbon Pride" by Dianna Kennedy; second place went to Karri and Kelsey Anderson; third place was Krystal Loula; fourth place was Jessica Forthun; and fifth place was the Bublitz-Kennedy family.
A barn quilt is a quilt square that is recreated with paint on wood, usually for displaying outside, often on barns. Patterns should be consistent with those of quilts, often geometric and just a few colors. For the contest, the boards are 4 feet by 4 feet, and they were all primed with white paint. The fair board offered small cans of paint for entrants to choose from. The participants were free to decide their own pattern.
Anyone was eligible to enter with just a $50 deposit needed to enter, returned upon entry of the artwork.
Anderson started the contest for the 2019 fair, and she was far enough long in the 2020 contest that there was no sense canceling.
"In pre-pandemic months, we applied for a grant for arts and entertainment from the Minnesota Department Of Agriculture," she said. "We asked for funds to make repairs on some buildings and repeat a barn quilt contest. After receiving the grant, we ordered boards, had them cut and painted, and began to advertise for the quilt contest. In June, the fair board made the difficult decision to cancel the fair this summer. With boards and paints ordered, we decided to continue the barn quilt contest."
Anderson said the 2020 entrants will be displayed at the 2021 fair. She hasn't decided if she will run a new contest in 2021 and add to the display.