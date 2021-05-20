St. Peter High School alum Charlie Potts’ second annual Run St. Peter Scholarship 50K event was another success, as Potts, with help from community members, raised over $2,400 with more than 3,600 community-challenge miles logged.
Potts said funds from this year’s event, which were raised via his GoFundMe page, will go to fund four scholarships of approximately $600 each for SPHS seniors later this year. They will be presented during the annual senior awards program on Sunday, May 23. Last year, Potts raised around $3,200 for scholarships for SPHS seniors.
“This was another amazing experience,” Potts said. “I’m so grateful for a community that supports kids, and a group of running friends that showed up to support me on this adventure, as I probably had a dozen or so people join at some point.”
Potts ran all 50 kilometers (approximately 31.2 miles) on the trails behind SPHS and in Community Spirit Park which he completed in about six hours.
“I’m in pain, but feeling happy and proud,” Potts said. “Running this far will never be easy or even all that fun for me, but I am OK with how I did. I felt pretty strong through 17 miles, kept a decent run/quick walk tempo through 26, then just did all I could to finish.
“Extra thanks to (my wife) Angie for being an amazing crew leader and to E and O (the Potts’ sons Ethan and Owen) for being there to help me finish. Until next year!”
The St. Peter Middle School physical education department gave the students an opportunity to contribute mileage to the scholarship fundraiser. Potts’ sons, Ethan and Owen, are sixth-graders at SPMS.
According to Alex Weis, SPMS physical education teacher, the middle school students contributed 1,815 miles of running and walking over the course of eight days.
“They would get 12 minutes each class to get as many laps as they can on the track,” Weis said.
According to Potts, St. Peter elementary physical education classes contributed over 1,000 miles, too! In total, SPPS students and community members logged 4,010 miles of running and walking to show their support to graduating seniors through physical activity.