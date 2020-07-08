Moving into a new community to become the new leader of its school district comes with enough challenges on its own. Add in a pandemic, and thinks can really get complicated.
That’s the nature of the beast for new St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth, as he takes the reins in the district office. He officially took over July 1, although he arrived days before, getting some training from former Superintendent Jeff Olson.
Despite a long list of tasks in front of him, Gronseth is feeling positive.
“I’ve been meeting with a lot of people on staff and setting up meetings with community members and parents and students, and I look forward to continuing to learn more and working together to continually improve schools and the education students receive,” he said.
Gronseth is married to Deanna, who is a special education director for Watertown-Mayer and Central. They have two grown children: Dillon and Caleb.
He was previously the superintendent in Duluth, where he grew up. After graduating from that school system, he got a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Superior; he later got a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and did administrative training and doctoral work at St. Mary’s University. He started out as an elementary teacher in Superior, Wisconsin, then in Cloquet and then in Duluth. Back in his hometown, he moved up the ranks, eventually becoming superintendent and remaining in the position for eight years.
The Duluth School District is about four times the size as the St. Peter School District.
“I did enjoy it,” Gronseth said. “It was a great professional challenge; I learned a lot from being superintendent in Duluth. There were a lot of projects that needed to be completed, and it really brought in the conversation about what kind of education we provided and what it meant for students.”
According to the Duluth News Tribune, Gronseth led the Duluth district through completion of its $300 million long-range facilities plan that saw the closure and consolidation of several buildings, including Central High School. His tenure also included two school levy referendums, a new online high school, new Spanish and Ojibwe language immersion programs, a new evaluation system for teachers and multiple new education program initiatives.
Gronseth announced he was stepping down from the superintendency in Duluth in March 2019, 15 months before the end of his current contract; he heard about the vacancy in St. Peter last year and started making contacts in the community. The St. Peter board felt Gronseth was head and shoulders the best candidate, and it voted unanimously to choose him. He’ll begin in St. Peter at the onset of the new school year July 1.
“About two years ago, my wife took a job in southern Minnesota, so I stayed to finish up my contract, and it was time for us to come together,” Gronseth said of departing Duluth. “It was about a year ago when Superintendent (Paul Peterson) left, and I saw there was an interim, so Deanna and I visited St. Peter to see if it was the right fit, and we’re so glad we made that trip. We’ve grown to love the community, and we’re excited to be here.”
Former Superintendent Olson said the community should be equally glad to have Gronseth here.
“I’m really pleased with the selection of Mr. Gronseth as the incoming superintendent of schools,” Olson said. “The process was carried out with public input, stakeholder engagement; those are very important components. It’s good for the district to get new a perspective and a new set of eyes; we’ve had internal hires for almost last 50 years.”
Challenges and opportunities
The first major obstacle for Gronseth to deal with is the ongoing pandemic, which is threatening to keep schools closed, or to severely alter them, this fall.
“Transitioning amid a global pandemic has been a challenge, and preparing for the fall when we’re not quite sure what that is going to look like,” Gronseth said. “That’s the first thing we’re continuing to work on, so we offer the best we can — whatever that looks like in the fall. We won’t know more until we hear from the state which model we’re going to be using.”
Another pressing matter for the new superintendent is a looming referendum. The district initially hoped to hold a referendum for a new operating levy in 2020, but with pandemic pressures affecting both the district and community members, the School Board and district leaders thought it was better to hold off.
The current operating levy, which supports school programming with extra dollars from the local community, is authorized through the 2021-22 school year. In order to avoid a gap in funding, the district will need to see a new levy approved by fall 2021.
“Education finance in Minnesota continues to be a concern, and we will need to be looking at the district’s finances and financial future, leading into conversations about renewing a referendum in a year’s time,” Gronseth said.
While those issues will present challenges for Gronseth, right the off the bat, he is also excited about a number of opportunities. At the top of the list is working with a growing diverse population in St. Peter Public Schools, a topic area he is very familiar with.
It’s a field he is focused on, even doing his master’s dissertation on the subject.
“I’m really excited and heartened by the equity work the district has been doing and the plans we have for working with staff in the coming year,” Gronseth said. “I believe when we learn about each other, we can all learn better together. It’s not something we inherently know; it’s something we have to focus on and learn about purposefully. So when we make decisions and create programs, we’re doing it so all students and all community members can experience it and access it.”
Overall, Gronseth excited about everything. After years leading one of the largest districts in the state, he’s excited to work with a smaller system. He said he loves his new town, and he loves the community.
“It is such a welcoming and beautiful community, and the school district has so many things going for it,” he said. “It’s the perfect size. There are a lot of great administrators and teachers, and the community is supportive of the schools.”