At the March 8 city of St. Peter City Council meeting, Nicollet Lodge No. 54, also known as the St. Peter Masons, donated $50,000 for a new picnic shelter to be built in Minnesota Square Park.
The picnic shelter will hold six to eight picnic tables. This shelter will also serve as a second bandshell during the St. Peter Ambassadors’ Blues Fest in June and the Rock Bend Folk Fest in September. You will find the Masons using the shelter as they provide lunch to the two Shriner car units they sponsor during the city’s annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade and picnic.
"Every few years, they come in with a pretty significant donation," said St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton, speaking about the Masons group. "They are a large supporter every year of our Fourth of July celebration. As we talked to them about what they’d like to do, they said they’d like to put up a shelter, somewhere between College Avenue and Fourth Street."
He added, "The goal was to give them a package to look at. With them limited to about $50,000, our initial conversation was a $64,000 total project, and that would include service connectivity that we'd put in."
Before the council voted to accept the donation, the St. Peter Parks and Recreation Board reviewed the proposal and approved the donation. The Parks Board will also give final approval of the final design plans.
Moulton noted, "The goal is to match up the roof and colors (of the picnic shelter) with the pavilion, so it looks like it belongs."