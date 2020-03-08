During a special meeting Friday evening, the St. Peter School Board announced the three finalists for the position of superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools. Those three were selected from a field of six who participated in the first round of interviews on Thursday and Friday.
The three finalists (listed alphabetically along with their current position) include:
● William Gronseth, superintendent at Duluth Public Schools
● Mark Grossklaus, principal at Albert Lea High School
● Michael Neubeck, middle school principal at Mahtomedi
The search process will now move into the final interview phase, which is set for Thursday, March 12, with most of the activity taking place at St. Peter Middle School. That phase will include tours of the district and community, the school board interview, and a public forum with each candidate.
The public forums with the candidates will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Middle School theater. Any member of the public interested in submitting questions for the candidates must be at the theater by 3:15 p.m. More detailed schedule information on the second round of interviews will be released as it becomes available.