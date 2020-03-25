Michigan-based grocer SpartanNash, which operates Family Fare in Northfield and Family Fresh Market in St. Peter, is in the process of adding plexiglass shields -- like the one seen here -- to all of its retail locations. To try and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, barriers will be placed at checkouts, delis, customer service counters, pharmacies and elsewhere. Hy-Vee is enacting a similar precaution in its stores, as well. (Photo courtesy of SpartanNash)