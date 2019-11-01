Everyone has a story to tell … families and generations long past have told stories, passed down traditions through storytelling, and shared moments in history that have paved paths into the future, both personally, as well as culturally.
Storytelling is an art that is shared by no single culture, religion, or gender, and has no boundaries. Storytelling creates space and purpose within our world; it is a cohesion of mind and matter. It paints a picture within each and every listener's mind and is the starting point for transition from the strange and unknown, to that of familiarity, and translation.
“Tell Me A Story,” a storytelling event hosted by the Arts Center of Saint Peter, is now in its 10th year. The event has brought community members, both young and old, together to share their stories with one another, covering select topics for each event.
Tell Me A Story
Lindsay Prunty, a former St. Cloud communications major and Art Center Board of Directors vice president, first introduced the story telling event to the St. Peter community after attending a similar open mic venue in Minneapolis; "The Moth."
“I first started thinking about having a storytelling event locally because of my appreciation for 'The Moth.' Our local storytelling event has been well attended over the last decade and continues to grow in popularity,” said Prunty.
As with other open mic storytelling events, there is a selected topic for the evening, allowing guests the option to add their name to a hat drawing and be selected to share their story, Prunty explained. The difference with the St. Peter venue, is that there is no competition or scoring during the storytelling event, and storytellers can use props or note cards if they so choose.
“The rules are, the story must hold true, to you, personally,” Prunty explained. “And each story teller has five minutes to tell their story relating to the topic for the evening.”
The Oct. 24 theme, "Letting Go," was met with a full house and also featured two guest storytellers, Gustavus Adolphus professors Amy Seham and Lisa Heldke. Seham, a director, playwright, and author of “Whose Improv Is It, Anyway?” a full length study of Chicago improv-comedy, teaches social justice theater, improvisation, directing, and playwriting. Heldke, a professor of philosophy at Gustavus, specializes in food philosophy. She lives her fantasy life as a world class, clay oven bread baker and has mushed in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. In reality, she is ‘a decent bread baker and has one Husky.’
“The feedback I have received from this event has been overwhelming,” remarked Prunty. "The last topic, “Survival,” was interpreted by guests in many ways. Some stories were light in subject matter, while others told more serious stories."
“Letting Go“ took on a much heavier subject matter, featuring stories from one storyteller, about their personal struggle with an eating disorder. Their story described their inner fight with personal perception versus how others see them from "the outside." Another storyteller shared an experience that later created a workspace environment conducive to breastfeeding mothers, and their right to do so.
Keeping going
Benjamin Findley, the event host, has been keeping the wheels in motion at every storytelling event since its inception a decade ago.
“Ben is friendly and open, and can really get our guests involved and even adds his own stories to the events, as well,” said Prunty.
Findley, also a fan of “The Moth,” commented on this months topic as being an interesting experience as compared to other topics in the past. While most topics brought a broad range of stories to the mic at past events, the topic of "Letting Go" was more serious and much more personal, but interesting to experience.
“Sometimes, as the host, I have a hard time getting the event going. Without names in the hat, there is no show,” Findley said.
In order to hold a successful storytelling open mic event, a participant has to be willing to write their story, share/tell their story, and they need to have an audience to listen to the story, explained Findley.
“We generally have someone to start the show, as was the case this month. We now kick off each storytelling event with guest storytellers to motivate and hopefully encourage audience members to add their name to the hat,” he added.
Mini-stories are also an addition to the event. Each guest has a slip of paper at their seat promoting them to answer a couple of questions relating to the subject matter for the evening. Audience members can choose to submit their answers to the hat drawing, instead of standing in front of a crowd or so as not to have to tell an entire story. These mini stories are read by Findley, in between each storyteller.
Letting Go
The Oct. 24 event took a little bit to get going, but audience members soon became comfortable enough to volunteer as storytellers.
“Even with the full house last Thursday, there were only three names in the hat at the start of the event,” Findley said. “In this case, I told a story of my own,” he added. By the time intermission ended, there were six more names to be drawn from the hat. Findley mentioned that it was nice to see that many other guests were compelled to share their own stories with a little bit of inspiration from other storytellers.
As with any other storytelling event, there is a small admission charge at the door and anyone, in and around the community, is encouraged to attend. The incentive, according to Prunty, is that any storyteller who shares their story will have free admission to another storytelling event of their choice in the future.
This months ‘Letting Go’ topic was interesting to experience, explained Findley.
"Many people commented or reassured those who shared their experiences," he said. "It brought forth such absolute utter sense of community and the notion that we, as a group and small town, close knit community really do share like minds in such heavy situations,” Findley said.
One thing that many commented on taking away from the experience was the realization that there are many people out there, in our own town and around our community, who may look as if their life is put together and everything is okay from an outsider's perspective, but inside, they may be fighting their own inner demons, each and every day. Having an outlet, such as this storytelling topic, allowed a few brave storytellers to share their heavy thoughts and experiences with others, and encouraged others to reach beyond their comfort zone and share their experiences, as well.
Findley was approached by three new guests to the storytelling event after it was done. They had just moved to St. Peter and mentioned this event was exactly what they needed to feel that sense of openness and community. Findley added that events, such as this one, bring like-minded individuals to a common ground. And telling stories of similar experiences could be that common ground that someone needs in order to deal with their own internal struggles — letting go.