The St. Peter Area Last Man Club commemorated March 29 the 58,267 members of the United States Armed Forces who were either killed in action or declared missing in action during the Vietnam conflict. The public was invited to attend the program at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial.
The program included the posting of the colors by the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 Color Guard, a short presentation by Nicollet County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Tish, and recognition of the following service members from St. Peter who were killed in action in Vietnam: Pfc Frederick Joseph Brenke; Sp.4 Harvey Gordon Enz; Pfc Melvin Albert Lurth, Jr.; 2nd Lt. Michael James McClellan; Pfc Dwight Duane Tollefson; Pfc Richard Raymond Weise; and Pfc Steven Edward Wettergren.
Over 58,000 American service members were either killed in action or declared missing in action during the Vietnam conflict. Of those, more than 11,000 were teenagers. Vietnam veterans are estimated to be dying at the rate of about 390 daily with most expected to be gone by 2045.