The Nicollet County Fairgrounds are officially open.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the annual Key City Kennel Club Dog Show, which was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, was the first big event to return to the grounds in St. Peter. Hundreds of campers lined the grounds, bringing in their perfect pooches for judgement day.
“I know the organizer was very well pleased with the request for motor home spots, so I imagine everything was up as far as attendance,” Nicollet County Fair Board President Windy Block said.
The fairgrounds team is excited to see the facilities used once again, not the least of which because they could use the funds. The Fair Board relies on a number of partnerships with external organizations and groups, who rent the grounds at cost, helping the board to pay its bills and plan for the annual Nicollet County Fair.
The Fair Board got help from the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County, getting COVID assistance funds from both, but it’s still been a struggle over the last year.
“We’re holding our own, just barely,” Block said. “We pretty much have to rely on other events throughout the year to supplement our expenses. We have monthly utility bills and repairs, etc., so we have to adjust to those.”
He added, “We applied for some grants and assistance, and got some through the county, so yes, we’re not flush by any means, but were financially not solvent either.”
Next up on the agenda at the Fairgrounds is a IV Play concert Friday, June 4, sponsored by an outside organization that is renting the space. And then on Saturday, June 5, the Fair Board is hosting the first demolition derby in over a year at the grounds.
The Fair Board is aware and paying attention to COVID-related regulations and recommendations set up by the state, but any restrictions for outdoor events have quickly evaporated as more people have become vaccinated and COVID rates have lowered.
“Abiding by the COVID restrictions set up by the state right now, we’re open,” said Don McCabe, vice president of the Fair Board. “We’re trying to operate as close to normal as we can.”
The group is excited to see activity again.
“I love it,” McCabe said. “That’s what these grounds are there for — the community. I think there were so many unknowns that everyone was cautious to do anything, but now, with everything more settled, things should be good.”
Block added, “It feels like getting a little bit of normalcy, which is greatly appreciated, both financially and otherwise.”
As for the Nicollet County Fair, it’s set to be a special year; 2021 marks the 150th anniversary of the local fair. Plans are still in the works for the Aug. 11-15 event, but organizers are planning as if there will be no restrictions (although they’re prepared for any changes to that plan).
“We’re going full boar for the 150th anniversary,” Block said. “That’s why we’re keeping our fingers crossed that nothing changes and we can hold it. We’re planning it even bigger than a normal fair. We don’t know how yet, because we’re still in the planning stages of that. We’re looking at different options to bring in. Hopefully that will all happen.”