It's been a while since so much activity has been seen in downtown St. Peter. With many adults now vaccinated from COVID-19, people are feeling better about getting out and socializing, and the St. Peter American Legion is prepared to host the latest attraction.
The second Craft and Vendor Fair, hosted by the Legion Auxiliary, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 inside the Post 37 building. The fair will present a dozen art and product vendors, showcasing their offerings for customers to peruse and potentially buy. The Legion will also serve taco in a bag for $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be indoors, and COVID guidelines will be in place, meaning attendees should mask up and do their best to keep distance from others outside their group. Organizers said there will be plenty space in the building for everyone to maneuver safely and enjoy themselves without worry.
"Guests will see some familiar faces that are usually at the St. Peter Farmers Market, including Jerry the pickle guy, who is very popular, and homemade products, jewelry," said Auxiliary member Angie Glassel. "There are a couple new vendors we have that, maybe over COVID, decided this is a great time to start something new in the home."
One of those vendors is Cassie Efta and her four-year-old business Craft Addicts. Efta makes crafts out of her home and, under normal circumstances, she would lead classes in the community. Now, she's trying something new.
"My business, generally, is teaching craft workshops," she said. "With the pandemic and not being able to do anything, I actually tried a new craft — organic soy candles and wax melts. I always wanted to learn how to make them. When the pandemic hit and shut everything down that I’m used to doing, I thought I’d give it a try, and I found it really relaxing and organic."
Efta has over 50 scents of candles available on a regular basis, and they all will be on offer at the fair. She likes the natural qualities of these candles.
"If you’ve ever seen a candle that gets black at the top when it burns, it’s because of the chemicals in there," she said. "The soy candle burns safely and gives that nice ambiance for your home."
This will be the second fair Efta has shown at since the pandemic first hit. In March, she was at one in New Ulm. She also has sold her candles recently at Red Men Club in St. Peter.
"It’s so nice to see people and to interact with them again," she said. "I really like it; that’s actually how I started doing my business, just wanting to get out and meet more people and show them how to do crafts. I always found that really relaxing; it was stressful to not be able to go out and socialize with others."
There is a lot more socializing going on in St. Peter recently than there had been for over a year prior. While the pandemic is not over, and there is no promise rates won't jump again, an increasing rate of vaccination in the state has caused Gov. Tim Walz to ease restrictions and has made people more comfortable in leisure activities.
MarketFest kicked off Saturday, May 1 in the downtown and shoppers could be seen perusing Minnesota Avenue, which was lined with vendors, in addition to the permanent storefronts. The Legion, which remodeled during the pandemic and is now open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, wants to get in on the action and invite guests to come back inside.
"MarketFest is a great way to involve the community and get people outside of St. Peter to see how vibrant our downtown really is," the Legion's Glassel said. "-I think it’s great to have the Legion back open and get people back into our newly renovated space. Not only did COVID make us close, but it gave us the opportunity to update our space. And now I think people are starting to want to get out more."
She added, "I feel that this vendor and craft fair will get people from here and out of town and introduce more people to our new look Legion."