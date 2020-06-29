Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN BLUE EARTH, SOUTHEASTERN BROWN, SOUTHWESTERN LE SUEUR AND SOUTHEASTERN NICOLLET COUNTIES... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... AT 1228 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN HAS MOVED OUT OF THE WARNING AREA, HOWEVER, FLOODING IS ONGOING WITH REPORTS OF NUMEROUS ROAD CLOSURES AND MUD SLIDES. BETWEEN 5 AND 8 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MANKATO, NORTH MANKATO, ST. PETER, LAKE CRYSTAL, NICOLLET, KASOTA, COURTLAND, HANSKA, CLEVELAND, JUDSON, OSHAWA, SKYLINE, MANKATO AIRPORT AND SEARLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&