Marching band

St. Peter High School Marching Band, performing at the homecoming football game Oct. 4, will have an indoor concert Nov. 1. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

 By PAT BECK pbeck@stpeterherald.com

The 34th annual Saint Peter High School Marching Band’s Indoor Concert will take at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in the SPHS Performing Arts Center. This event is free and open to the public, and there will also be a silent auction taking place starting at 6:30 p.m., which will conclude at intermission.

David Haugh, SPHS’s band director, said this year’s theme is video game music, and will again feature small and large ensembles, as well as the color guard and jazz band before the full band comes on in the second half. Led by drum majors Matthew Springer and Haydon Grams, as well as Haugh and student teacher, Rachael Rhoades, the Saints are looking forward to performing for you.

