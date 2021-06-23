The St. Peter School Board voted June 21 to move ahead with a planned November referendum to renew the district's operating levy. Whether it will be renewed at the same level, less or more is yet to be determined, although it's most likely the latter.
Superintendent Bill Gronseth noted that, as costs have risen and inflation has added pressure on local districts over the last decade, the state and federal government contributions to schools have not kept up. The local operating levy is designed to give school district voters the opportunity to decide if they want to pay extra to help the district offer more and/or fuller programming.
Gronseth said almost all districts statewide have a local operating levy in place. Right now, St. Peter Public Schools has a $182.10 per pupil levy, which amounts to about $450,000 per year; the levy expires at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The superintendent believes that $450,000 won't be enough in coming years.
"The current referendum has been in place for 10 years at its current level, and with increasing costs and not seeing the same kind of increases from the state or federal government, we have what we need to sustain for now, but within the next year or two, we’ll need more funding to continue the programs we provide," Gronseth said. "So I foresee a modest increase."
School Board Chair Ben Leonard said the board and staff will be analyzing the numbers and feedback from the public over the next month to determine what level a new operating levy should be set at. After that's in place, the board and staff will start reaching out to the public, sharing information on why they're holding this referendum and why the dollars are needed.
If the referendum failed to pass, the school district would lose out, starting with the 2022-23 school year, on the $450,000 its currently receiving, plus whatever increase the board decides on. That loss would very likely lead to cuts.
"This is a 10-year-old operating levy; it’s critical to how the district operates. We’re also not in a position where we have to ask for a drastic change … it’s more maintaining the level of services and programming we currently have," Leonard said. "If the referendum doesn’t pass, we will have less money that following school year, and we will have to make cuts, but those specific cuts have not been identified."
According to Gronseth, local operating levies, once a less common option for districts, are near mandatory in present times.
"At one time, these kind of levies were not as common, as school districts had higher levels of funding from the state," he said. "Now, almost every school district has a local levy, just to pay for daily operations."
Leonard said he likes that local communities have a say in whether to further fund their school districts, but he thinks there are major inequities in the process. He noted that a community like St. Peter doesn't have as large of a tax capacity, because there isn't as much big business in the city; that means tax impact is less spread out and there is more burden on each individual. So when local communities are asked to take a larger part of the cost for their school districts, ones like St. Peter are hit harder.
"Things don’t cost less in St. Peter, and the impact to our taxpayers is greater," Leonard said. "That’s inherently unfair."
Still, the board fully supports the operating levy in St. Peter and hopes the community will agree.
"A local operating levy is needed, because the state doesn’t fully fund education," Leonard said.