The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in rural St. Peter in early April. Firearms and a large amount of miscellaneous bottles of liquor were stolen, according to a Sheriff's Office release.
The investigating officer told the St. Peter Herald that the burglary took place in a commercial space, but there were no images or videos captured. Officers believe it was a break-in, because there is damage to the building where access was gained. The investigating officer further noted that the Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help, due to the nature of the burglary.
"This was an unusually large amount of liquor that was taken," the investigator said. "Whether these were kids or adults, somebody will know that it is not normal for a person to have that much liquor. It is more liquor than what a normal person would typically possess."
Investigators have not yet put a dollar amount on the items stolen.
Anybody with information regarding this burglary is encouraged to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office at 507-931-1570.