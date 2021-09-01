9.2 Pioneer Power 1

Matt and Emmett Swanson, of Backus, Minnesota, make the trip every year to visit Matt’s parents outside Montgomery and to come to Pioneer Power. “I like to see the steam engines,” said 7-year-old Emmett. His dad added, “Of all the shows I go to, this one is well rounded. They have a little bit of everything. It isn’t just focused on one particular item. It’s a nice cross section of vintage engineering, pioneering and rural farming life.” The Pioneer Power show returned to the showgrounds in rural Le Sueur County over the weekend Aug. 26-29. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 2

Casey and Eric Nourie, father and son, who live just west of St. Peter, bring out some old tractors to Pioneer Power each year. They both said they like looking at the old stuff. “If you don’t have it anymore, people don’t know what it used to be like,” Casey said. Eric, 12, said he likes coming out every with his dad, a tradition for the two. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 3

Christine Thompson, left, and Becky Asleson, right, do some Hardanger embroidery, a form of embroidery traditionally worked with white thread on white even-weave linen or cloth, using counted thread and drawn thread work techniques. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 4

A couple of brothers checked out the log cabins at Pioneer Power in Le Sueur County. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 5

The youngsters knew where to find the camera at Pioneer Power Aug. 27. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 6

Some enjoyed the show from a tractor at Pioneer Power. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 8

As always, horses were a featured animal at 2021 Pioneer Power. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 9

All kinds of old machinery was on show at the latest Pioneer Power event. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 10

(Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 11

(Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
9.2 Pioneer Power 12

(Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

Reach Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments