A Cleveland Toys for Tots drive delivering over 1,000 toys to children in need was a testament to how one life can impact a community in just a short amount of time.
Hundreds of community members dropped off toys and cash donations at the Cleveland Fire and Rescue on Dec. 1 in honor of 5-year-old Everly Jean Hewitt, a Cleveland kindergartner who unexpectedly died on Oct. 24.
Hewitt was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), a condition defined by a hole in the diaphragm that fails to close during prenatal development. This allows abdominal organs to move into the chest and as a result, Hewitt’s left lung failed to develop, her heart shifted out of place and she spent the first six months of her life on ventilator in the ICU.
“We brought her home at six months and, little by little, she started getting stronger and not requiring things,” said Everly’s mother, Katie Hewitt. “She was doing great and was a kindergartner at Cleveland this year. She loved her classmates. She loved kids; kids were her favorite, and that’s sort of why [Toys for Tots] was a perfect match.”
Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps Reserves Program, which has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million children since 1947, so creating a local drive was the perfect route to honor Hewitt’s fun-loving spirit. She was remembered for her contagious smile, love of playtime with cousins and classmates, and screaming along with the dinosaurs on TV’s Dino Ranch.
“She is watching right now and loving every bit of this, for sure,” said Katie.
Donations from the community were so immense that the 12 tables set out to carry the toys were running out of space for all the dolls, play sets and games. By the end of the night, the Toys for Tots drive raised $3,351 in cash donations, in addition to the over 1,000 toys gifted by community members.
“It feels awesome,” said Everly’s father Ray Hewiit. “It was way more than I expected. It’s amazing.”
For Team Everly, this is just the beginning. The Cleveland Toys for Tots drive in Hewitt’s honor is planned to become an annual event.
Cleveland resident and a lead organizer of the drive, Sam Gore, said the idea for a Toys for Tots fundraiser sprouted after seeing members of the community wanting to help out. Gore was assisting the Hewitt family to move 35,000 bushels of beans and sent out a request for semi drivers to help. But many more who didn’t have semi trucks reached out to ask if there was any way they could support the Hewitts as well.
“Throughout that process, there were so many people calling me, wanting to help out in other ways, but they didn’t have a semi-truck,” said Gore. “‘Can I bring lunch? Can I do this? Can I do that?’ We didn’t need anything at that time, and as the week progressed, that’s where this idea popped up.”
The fundraiser was also a chance to help the community process their grief. Katie Hewitt observed many Cleveland kindergartners and their parents stop by to make a donation. Anders Early Learning Center assisted with their own drive, offering $10 off of tuition for families that donated a toy and then matched each client donation with a $10 cash gift to the Toys for Tots drive.
“This is a good way for our community to help heal and help her friends come and bring a gift,” said Katie Hewitt. “Since she died so unexpectedly, it’s helping everyone heal.”