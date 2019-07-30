The St. Peter William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 is in the process of making lots of changes to its facility, both inside and out. With the recent sale of the Whiskey River building, the St. Peter American Legion leaders can now move forward with plans to renovate their current location with much needed updates, bringing the building up to code with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility regulations.
According to Legion House Committee Chair Robert Jones, updates have been needed for many years and the Legion is finally making progress towards making its facility more accessible to all its patrons.
“Until the (Whiskey River) building is officially turned over to the new owners and money comes in from that sale, the Legion is raising money to remodel its current ADA ramps and accesses, as well as adding an ADA compliant restroom, before any other updates are made," he said.
According to Jones, old code regulations did not enforce the need for ADA accessibility, or only required one entrance to be accessibly. With today’s regulations, if a facility has three or four entrances, such as the Legion, at least half of them need to be brought up to code to be ADA compliant.
“Home Depot has agreed to come in and update lighting fixtures, and put in an ADA accessible bathroom in the building, as well as widen the doorways to meet current code standards,” said Jones.
With renovation plans underway, the Legion’s marketing committee has several events in place to allow for timely updates. Aug. 2, from 4-8 p.m., will kick off the fundraising events with a silent auction, which promises to please any bidder, according to Committee Chair Nancy Vogel.
“Our silent auction originally started with a very generous donation from the family of the late Mike ‘Mikey’ Paul. The family donated several items to the Legion which started the planning for the current auction items, and the generosity from local and area businesses has been phenomenal,” said Vogel.
The silent auction will have new, online bidding available, starting Friday, July 26, and will continue until the afternoon of Aug. 2. Silent auction bids will be continued based on the online final bid amounts. Items up for bid include an Alumacraft boat, timeshares, a Caribbean vacation, gift certificates, and other generous donations from area local businesses and online military friendly companies.
The Legion will also host a sweet corn feed, Aug. 3, as part of their fundraising events and the house committee is also currently selling raffle tickets, for a first place prize of a custom designed, 1911 .45 caliber pistol, valued at $3000.
New management
Not only does the Legion have renovations plans implemented on their agenda, but also just came under new management, as well. Michael Pufpaff, a St. Peter native, was welcomed to the Legion family last week because of his extensive restaurant industry background.
“A lot of good things are happening for the American Legion. I think that a lot of people in and around St. Peter might have some preconceived misconceptions about the Legion, and we are trying to change that,” said Pufpaff. Not only is the Legion making its facility more open and accessible, it is also making it more customer friendly with events, such as the silent auction and the upcoming corn feed."
He added, “We would like to get people to come by and see that there is a new feel at the American Legion in St. Peter. We are trying to make it an all-age spot and have several upcoming events in place to attract outside community patrons to our events."
The Legion continues to strive toward making its facility more community and family friendly. It isn’t based solely on its bar and the fact that it sells booze. It is unique, in that the people who gather there all share a common camaraderie of having been in the service, or knowing someone who has served, Pufpaff explained.
“There are many dynamics and elements involved in making the St. Peter American Legion a place for everyone to enjoy, and we look forward to seeing these changes and then being able to look back and gauge how well those changes have done.”
The Legion is eager to be moving forward with all of the latest changes underway and are working to make the space much more inviting to the outside community, starting with making it fully accessible to all.