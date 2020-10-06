Bars and restaurants have been some of the most vulnerable businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has been no more kind to veterans service organizations, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), which often rely on food and drink service to fund their activities.
St. Peter
The St. Peter Legion decided to remain closed, for the time being, to remodel the club room and hallways with a fresh coat of paint and sheetrocking. Post 37 Commander Shawn Schloesser explained that the St. Peter Legion decided to take on these projects in spring, due to the uncertainty of when the establishment would be able to reopen. As the Legion is on the verge of finishing its remodeling, Schloesser said he wants to ensure that it will be safe for the community before welcoming them back.
“Those that frequented our establishment, they’re ready for us to open our doors, but we’re willing to make sure because we recognize that the majority of our community — both in staffing and in membership — meet that high risk criteria,” said Schloesser. “We want to make sure that when we open, we do so in a safe and responsible manner and make sure that everyone is healthy.”
To meet that safety criteria, Schloesser said that the Legion will make some changes upon reopening. The bar will remain closed while the Legion’s social space will be used as a bar instead. Leaders are also working with the Small Business Development Center to build an alternative business plan that will be less susceptible to a pandemic-induced closure.
While the building has been closed, it hasn’t stopped the St. Peter Legion from carrying out other activities. In addition to it’s veteran programming, the St. Peter Legion has hosted a number of curbside events, including a Fourth of July barbecue drive-thru.
For Halloween, the Legion is currently working with the city of St. Peter to see if a trick or treat event would be possible. Last year, the Legion hosted a Halloween for children with special sensory needs, like autism.
Le Center
In Le Center, American Legion Post 108 has faced an uphill battle since the bar was closed until mid-June. Even though the club is now open, crowds have fallen off and those that do come aren’t staying as long. Club Chair Bob Lowe reported that revenue has dropped between 60-70%, while many expenditures, like insurance and property taxes, have remained steady.
“Those expenditures don’t go down, so you’re trying to pay the same amount of property taxes, insurance etc. as before with much less revenue,” said Lowe. “It’s been very hard.”
Those financial struggles are made more difficult by a lack of entertainment options. Ordinarily, the Legion would bring in live entertainment and music to bring in the crowds, but state restrictions under Gov. Tim Walz has made that impossible.
Smaller events are still possible like bingo, which is making its return to the Legion every Tuesday night starting in October. But making use of the space with other entertainment options is difficult while respecting social distancing.
The Legion has benefitted from a PPP loan from the federal government, but that loan can only be used to subsidize payroll costs. The Legion’s other efforts to pursue grants and relief loans have been unsuccessful.
Trying to make ends meet, the club recently turned to community fundraising, receiving $3,000 in donations to replace the kitchen’s air conditioning unit, which is broken beyond repair. The AC unit costs more than $6,500 to replace.
Some members of the Le Center community have shown their support unprompted, including a couple that donated $1,800 to the club, saying “that’s probably what we would’ve lost playing Bingo.” To keep the club up and running, Lowe said the Legion will need a lot of staff and volunteer support.
“Like most of the legions and service clubs in the state, we’re going to struggle,” said Lowe. “It’s going to take a lot of work ont he part of a lot of people including much needed volunteers to keep those clubs open and operating. We’re waiting patiently for things to get back to the new normal, but it’s going to be a very, very difficult road ahead for all of us.”
Le Sueur
Not all veterans organizations have had to worry about their bar operations. The Le Sueur VFW does not own or operate a building, which has given the organization some flexibility in the pandemic. Even as major fundraisers, like the poppy distributions, have been delayed, the VFW still has enough funds to support its activities and scholarships.
“We can still continue on with skipping it, and that’s the thing with having a post home; we don’t have the bills that the other ones have,” said VFW Commander Shannon Frost. “Whether it’s rent or utilities or salary, we don’t have any of that to worry about, so we’ll be alright.”
Not having a building has had some drawbacks though. Whenever the VFW wants to host a meeting, a property owner has to be able to accommodate them. And in the fall season, it is too cold for outdoor meetings. Due to these factors and the aging membership, the VFW has held off on meetings during the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the organization from serving veterans, said Frost.
“Our main purpose is taking care of veterans and that’s happening virus or not,” she said.