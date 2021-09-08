Adams Publishing Group, Southern Minnesota is excited to announce a restructure and promotion to help provide further support to the St. Peter Herald and our other local papers.
Philip Weyhe, who has worked for over six years as a reporter and editor in the Southern Minn group, has been promoted to regional managing editor for the St. Peter Herald, Le Sueur County News, Owatonna People’s Press, Waseca County News and Caledonia Argus, along with area shoppers. Weyhe will also serve as editor for Southern Minn Scene (more news to come on that front).
Suzy Rook will continue to serve as regional managing editor, overseeing the content for the Faribault Daily News, Northfield News, Lonsdale Area News-Review, The Kenyon Leader and The Faribault Area Shopper. Rook will also lead special sections across the Southern Minn group.
“The change occurred, because we saw the need for more local support in recruiting, training and coaching our journalists and local editors,” Southern Minn Regional President Randy Rickman. “In addition to our local editors being responsible for creating relevant local content, we expect them to coordinate content creation from freelance writers, local columnists and through more engagement with our readers. These combined expectations make it impossible for one person to cover the southern Minnesota region.”
He added, “Whenever possible, we want to promote from within the organization. We accomplished that with this move and think we got the best candidate for the job. Philip understands local content development, he’s worked hand-in-hand with his counterpart Suzy Rook for many years, and he’ll be an excellent coach.”
Weyhe has at least some level of experience with all of the papers in the Southern Minn group, and he has been reporting St. Peter news for the last two years; he'll continued to do that.
“St. Peter is an attractive, proud and enthusiastic town in the Minnesota River Valley, and I'm glad for the opportunity to cover news here,” Weyhe said. “I look forward to continuing that, while taking on this broader regional editor role.”