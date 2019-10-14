Crews are close to completing the construction on Hwy. 99 from Hwy. 13 to Hwy. 21 and from St. Peter to Le Center. Weather permitting, the detour east of Highway 13 could be removed by Friday, October 18.
The eight million dollar summer-long project covered an assortment of improvements for the traveling public with many of the tasks centered on improving safety. Work on Highway 99 from the Minnesota River Bridge to Le Sueur County Road 38 included:
- Resurfaced from MN River Bridge to railroad crossing
- Added left turn lanes at County Road 15, 6th Street and the east entrance to gas station
- Added left turn lane at Rabbit Road
- Modified curb lane at southwest corner of Highway 99 and Broadway in Cleveland
- Added intersection lighting at Rabbit Road and County Road 49 in Cleveland
- Replaced guardrail
- Realigned sidewalk/trail in Cleveland and installed ADA ramps on 6th Street in Cleveland
- Replaced and extended large culvert in Cleveland (required brief detour)
On the closed section of Highway 99 from Highway 13 to Highway 21 accomplishments included:
- Resurfaced 8 miles
- Added right turn lanes at County Road 3
- Removed or updated guardrail
- Paved park and ride east of Highway 13
- Added intersection lighting at County Road 3
- Replaced culverts
More information at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99/.
Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $8,235,082.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org