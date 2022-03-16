A St. Peter man is accused of engaging in a spree of car and vehicle thefts.
Jacob John Frederichs, 39, was charged with 15 felony counts of theft on Jan. 14. He currently awaits a contested omnibus hearing on June 8, 2022.
According to the complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 18, 2021 reporting five cars and a motorcycle were stolen from their family’s estate in St. Peter. The caller told law enforcement they saw Frederichs driving the missing vehicles.
The initial list of missing vehicles included a 2004 white Lincoln Town Car valued at $1,500; a 1970 Chevrolet Truck valued at $3,500; a 1967 Silver Dodge valued at $1,500; a 1963 Chevrolet Impala valued at $15,000; a 2004 Gold Ford F-150 valued at $4,000 and a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle valued at $8,000.
Law enforcement later learned of a missing 1982 Black Dodge Ram, valued at $1,500, and light blue fish house, valued at $5,000.
A witness reportedly told an investigator that they saw several of the missing vehicles at a property in Winnebago. Nicollet and Faribault Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant and located a 1982 Black Dodge Ram, a 1967 Silver Dodge, and a light blue fish house.
According to the complaint, a witness at the property said they allowed Frederichs to bring the vehicles to be worked on. Investigator traveled to a storage unit in Amboy, Minnesota identified by the witness where they located a 1963 Chevrolet Impala and a 2002 Harley-Davidson. Law enforcement believed the Impala may have been hotwired based on damage to the passenger door and a lack of keys at the scene.
Investigators said they later tracked down a gold Ford F-150 at the residence of a relative of Frederichs and located a fourth witness that allegedly stored vehicles for Frederichs. The fourth witness provided a note dated Feb. 27, 2021 which appeared to grant permission to store property with the witness.
Law enforcement reportedly uncovered a 1970 Chevrolet Truck, a 2004 white Lincoln Town Car, a pickup snowplow, a large black toolbox containing tools and a drill press.
Frederichs has a past record of theft and burglary offenses and as well as prior complaints for allegedly targeting the estate in St. Peter. He has been accused of taking a boat from the estate, threatening to burn down a bus that was later set on fire and threatening to burn a real estate property if it was not sold at a specific price.