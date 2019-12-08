A 12-year-old child was killed in a snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, in Nicollet, authorities said Sunday.
The child's name was revealed Sunday afternoon as Bryson Andrew Palmquist, of New Ulm. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The crash reportedly occurred in a field adjacent to Nicollet Public School. Palmquist was the operator of the snowmobile, authorities said. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, along with Nicollet Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Mayo Three Air Ambulance.