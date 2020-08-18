Cleveland Public Schools will open its doors this fall with a new kind of learning.
At an Aug. 10 meeting, the Cleveland Public School Board approved a plan to provide in-person instruction to grades K-6 and implement a hybrid learning model for grades 7-12. Under state executive order, public school districts were required to draft in-person, hybrid and distance learning models and choose a model in partnership with state and local health officials based on county COVID-19 data.
Elementary students will attend classes five days a week this fall under the in-person model, but the schedule for grades 7-12 will look much different. Students on a hybrid model will be on a rotating schedule and split into two groups based on their last names: Group A and Group B. Each group will be in school two days a week while distance learning three days a week, with one group in class on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group attending Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, both groups will be distance learning so that the school staff can perform deep cleaning in the facility.
These requirements are in place to keep classrooms at the maximum 50% capacity required by the state for hybrid learning. While half the class is at their desks, the other half will be fed a livestream of the class from home and mark their attendance through Google Meets.
Students in special education under the hybrid model will attend classes four days a week and students with individualized learning plans such as an IHP, IEP or 504 plan will be in school daily if medically feasible.
Preschoolers will attend school two days a week on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday.
Any student that does not wish to attend school in-person may participate in distance learning instead.
The in-person/hybrid learning plan was recommended by Superintendent Brian Phillips based on COVID-19 case numbers in Le Sueur County as well as Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Le Sueur County had between 10-19 cases per 10,000 people within the past two weeks and Blue Earth and Nicollet County case numbers were even higher. Those numbers are cause for an in-person/hybrid model under Minnesota Department of Health parameters.
“Everybody here should know that we all want the kids to be in school full time everyday. We really, really want that 100%” said Phillips. “But we have to do it in a manner in which we are ensuring the safety of all students, staff and the community since these children are going home. We’re doing the best we can here and we know there is no one single answer that will make everybody happy, but safety is our number one priority.”
Classes
Under the learning plan, classrooms will be restricted to necessary items and teaching tools. Rugs, couches and other non-standard furniture will be removed to make space for desks to be seated six feet apart.
Elementary students will remain in one classroom for the entire day to reduce exposure. High school students will still travel between classes, but will be required to social distance. Signage will be placed throughout the halls as a reminder.
Classes outside the regular classroom will come with some restrictions. Due to space requirements, the band room will only be able to hold 15 in-person learners at a time or 10 hybrid learners wile maintaining 8 feet of distance to accommodate instruments. Choir classes for elementary students will not be held at all.
Art, agriculture and STEAM classes will be in separate classes. Cooking classes will be held, but actual cooking in school will not be allowed. Physical education will take place outside or in the classroom with social distance guidelines enforced and locker rooms will not be used.
General Safety
Under new safety guidelines, families, students and staff will be required to fill out online Google Forms to monitor COVID-19 symptoms before leaving for school. At the entrance, screeners will monitor students for visual signs of symptoms and conduct random temperature screenings with no-contact thermometers. Those with a temperature greater than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter.
Staff will conduct deep cleaning of facilities and equipment. Common areas and bathrooms will be cleaned three times a day, other facilities will be cleaned once a day and the computer lab will be cleaned every period.
Under the Minnesota mask mandate, students, teachers, staff and visitors must wear face masks while inside the building. Exceptions are available for people with medical documentation.
Open enrollment is being limited to maintain capacity. From Aug. 10 onward, the district is not accepting new students from outside the district, but those that expressed interest by Aug. 10 will still be considered for enrollment. This policy will be reevaluated once the new building is opened.
If a case of COVID-19 is detected at school, the district has multiple protocols in place. A case traced to just one class would require the school to quarantine the class for 10-14 days. Multiple cases would lead the school to shut down for distance learning.
In the event of an outbreak, Superintendent Phillips is authorized to switch the school to a different learning model after consultation with the School Board Chair. The learning model implemented would continue until the School Board approves a different model in consultation with the Superintendent and district and public health officials.
“Parents, it’s going to be difficult,” said Principal Scott Lusk. “If one day all of a sudden we have to go all in to distance learning because of the breakout, we can’t control those types of things. I hope you understand that’s not us doing that, that’s just the nature of this unprecedented time.”
Community reacts
Several parents who attended the school board meeting pushed the school for in-person learning. Some raised frustrations that the school board wasn’t given enough freedom by the state to make their own decisions and opposed the mask mandate. One parent, Mike Wilker, said that he would be taking his two children out of the district because of the mask policy.
“For the first week it’s going to be nothing but fear,” said Wilker. “Fear that there’s a virus around, fear that they’re somehow sick and they’re going to spread it to their friends - they have to stay six feet away from each other. I can’t describe it any other way other than abusive.”
Others were more encouraging of the hybrid model.
“We are supporting the hybrid model and masks,” said Jasmin Boelter. “We also have families that are high risk. My kids are feeling positive about school and want to come back safely.”
Superintendent Phillips stated that he made his recommendation to the School Board based on public health data and the feedback he had received from the community.
“When we talked to students, when we talked to parents, when we talked to staff and teachers everybody pretty much told us the same thing,” said Phillips. “They would love to be back here and we couldn’t disagree with them. Our secondary students, mostly seniors that we talked to … they wanted to be back in person, but all of them recognized that may not be the model that makes the most sense.”
The School Board approved Phillips’ recommendation 4-1 with School Board Member Ron McCabe dissenting.