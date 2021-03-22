Saint Peter Middle School is well represented in this year’s annual Virtual Regional History Day Contest for the South Central Region with seven individuals and six entries entering exhibits this year. Kate Martens of the Nicollet County Historical Society assisted the students with this year's projects.
SPMS's list of Virtual Regional History Day Contest participants includes:
Lily Filand & Sada Harmes (seventh grade) - The Deaf President Now Movement (group exhibit); Roan Gerstbauer (seventh grade) - The Mongol Yam (individual exhibit); Megan Graham (seventh grade) - Morse Code (individual exhibit); Callum Harmes (eighth grade) - Warming Up to Climate Change: How James Hansen's Testimony Shaped Public Perceptions on the Climate Crisis (individual paper); Quinn Rassbach (seventh grade) - Independence Forward (individual exhibit); Samuel Szybnski (seventh grade) - Sinking of the Wllhelm Gustloff (individual documentary).
To view this year’s entries in the South Central Regional History Day contest, go to sites.google.com/nhd.org/regionalsvirtualshowcase/regions/south-central until Friday, March 26. Judging is ongoing at this time, and state qualifiers will be announced on March 26.