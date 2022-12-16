North Elementary School Classroom

St. Peter School District, along with other area districts, are hoping to see increased funding from the Minnesota Legislature via its next session, especiall for special education and English Learner programs. Pictured, North Elementary’s EL teacher Stella Meixner, standing, works with some of her English Learner students in her classroom in 2018. (Kurt Hildebrandt/St. Peter Public Schools)

As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments