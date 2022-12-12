Capitol Lofts Grounbreaking

Members of the APX Construction Group development team held a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the upcoming construction of Captiol Lofts at the pond. Left to Right: Joe Schavey, Project Manager Intern; Jessica Blais, Business and Community Relations Manager; Joey Barr, Project Development Manager; Jamie Jacobs, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Ryan Evenson, CEO; Jeff Orth, Project Superintendent. (Courtesy of Jessica Blais)

Developers planted their shovels outside Hallett's Pond on Thursday morning to launch the construction of a multi-family apartment complex.

Capitol Lofts

A concept of the Capitol Lofts apartment complex scheduled for construction near Hallett's Pond in 2023. (Courtesy of Jessica Blais)
Capitol Lofts shovel

The APX Construction team used specialty shovels branded with the Capitol Lofts name for the groundbreaking ceremony. (Courtesy of Jessica Blais)

