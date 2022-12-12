Developers planted their shovels outside Hallett's Pond on Thursday morning to launch the construction of a multi-family apartment complex.
The planned 70,000-square-foot building, Capitol Lofts, will feature 57 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units right outside Hallett's Pond on a parcel of land west of Hy-Vee.
“Capital Lofts will be a vibrant living community built for residents with an active lifestyle," said Jessica Blais, Community Relations Manager for Mankato developer APX Construction Group. "Thoughtful amenities include secure indoor bike storage, an inviting workout room and access to Hallett’s Pond and a city park. We are excited to bring these modern, comfortable living spaces to life.”
Individual units across the three-story building will range between 670 square feet and 1,233 square feet in size and come equipped with scenic balconies with overhangs, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer and dryers.
Residents will also have access to multiple community rooms, a dog spa and rooftop patio.
Alongside Capitol Lofts, a new city park is also coming to Hallett's Pond. BRM Holdings gave the city of St. Peter 0.9 acres of the privately owned land near the Capitol Lofts site to develop a park. The public, the developer, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Works Department will have input on the planning. The park will be accessible through dedicated community trails off Third Street.
BRM Holdings further agreed to construct an east-to-west asphalt trail linking the park to existing paved trails north of the Nicollet County Fairgrounds and Hy-Vee, as well as sidewalks running down to the fishing pier on Hallett's Pond.
According to estimates by the Nicollet County Assessor’s Office, the development will increase the value of the site on 1000 North Third Street from $200,000 to $7.5 million, generating around $93,000 in new tax revenue for the city of St. Peter annually.
A total 90% of the new tax revenue will be captured and reimbursed to the developer over a 14-year-period, up to a total of $1.6 million, under a TIF agreement approved by the City Council last month. The remaining 10% of the revenue would go directly to the city to offset administrative costs and finance the municipality’s other housing endeavors.
The TIF requires the developer to reserve 20% of the units (12 total) for families making below 50% of the area median income.
Construction on Capitol Lofts is scheduled to begin no later than June 1, 2023.
"St. Peter's newest living community is due for completion in winter of 2023," said APX Project Manager Joey Barr.