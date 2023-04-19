...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.4
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
The 2023 St. Peter Senior Expo takes place April 20 at the Community Center. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Leisure and Recreation Services Department)
The St. Peter Senior Expo has 58 vendors lined up for the 2023 event on Thursday, April 20 between 1-4 p.m.
Special events this year include live music by the Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band, a fall assessment clinic hosted by River’s Edge Hospital, an Ewenique Quilt Guild display, a presentation by Gustavus Adolphus College Tennis and Life Camp Director Neal Hagberg, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s collection of used and expired medication, the Lions Club hearing aids and eyeglasses collection and the American Legion collection of retired US flags.
Attending vendors include: the Alzheimer’s Association, Benedictine Living Community St Peter, Birchwood Cottages, Birkholz Law, Blethen Berens, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Brighton Hospice, Caring Transitions of Mankato, City of Saint Peter, Ecumen Home Care and Hospice, Ecumen Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie Community, Ewenique Quilt Guild, First National Bank Minnesota. Freedom Home Care, LLC, Good Samaritan Society Home Care, Henderson Healing Hub, Home Health Care Inc, HomeTown Bank, Hulsebus Chiropractic, Last Mans Club, League of Women Voters of St. Peter, Mankato Clinic, Mankato Lodge Senior Living, Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Minnesota Valley Action Council, Monarch Healthcare Management, Nicollet County Attorney’s Office, Nicollet County Financial and Medical Assistance, Nicollet County Health and Human Services, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Terrace Senior Communities, Parkview Manor, Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, Regenerative Health Clinic. Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss, River’s Edge Hospital, St. Peter Police Department, St. Peter Public Schools, Second Harvest Heartland, Sister’s Home Style Entrees, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St Peter Funeral Home, St. Croix Hospice, St. Peter Area Food Shelf, St. Peter Eyecare Center. St. Peter Friends of the Library, the Pillars of Mankato, Trautmann Martin Law, Tri County Solid Waste, TRUE Transit, UCare, University of Minnesota Extension, Visiting Angels, Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows and William R. Witty American Legion Post 37.