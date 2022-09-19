It’s that time of year to break out the lederhosen and pour yourself a tall glass of beer.
The St. Peter Ambassadors’ annual sauerkraut-soaked celebration of all things German returns for its 11th year on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 bigger than ever before. Organizers are taking advantage of a new venue at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds to deliver the largest Oktoberfest yet.
“We’ve been working on this thing for a long time. It’s going to be the best Oktoberfest yet,” said John Mayer, one of the lead organizers of Oktoberfest along with Dave Detleffsen. Both are members of the St. Peter Ambassadors.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with the Festmeister Party and music by the Bock Fest Boys until 7 p.m. Presiding over the 2022 Oktoberfest is this year’s Festmeister Jeff Knutson and his chosen sidekick, Festscheister Keith Wenner.
Knutson serves as President of the St. Peter Baseball Association and was recently inducted into the Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame. The senior baseball player was a natural choice, being both a well-known face around town and a key collaborator with the St. Peter Ambassadors in fundraising improvements to the baseball field.
The annual Sauerkraut Eating Contest begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by an 8-11 p.m. concert by IV Play on the all-new event stage. With the new space offered by the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, the St. Peter Ambassadors are bringing in the largest stage in St. Peter Oktoberfest history.
By popular demand, the snowmobile show, which debuted at last year’s Oktoberfest, returns to open the Saturday festival from 12-3 p.m.
Family Day kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Kidtoberfest Parade. Kids dressed in costume will line up at Veterans Baseball field before traveling to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds by foot, bike, scooter and toy car. A bounce house, arts and crafts, kids bingo, pumpkin painting with pumpkins donated by Grandma’s Little Acre and family activities by Exploration Recreation will also be available during Family Day.
A 1-4 p.m. volleyball tournament sets off a series of competitions including the all-new 2-5 p.m. pfeffer card tournament, and a 2:30 p.m. bean bag tournament.
Perhaps the most challenging tournament of the afternoon is the 2 p.m 0.01 k chug run. Participants must walk 57 feet to reach the finish line. To ensure the runners keep their energy, the St. Peter Ambassadors are providing beer at the halfway mark. Anyone strong enough to complete the run will receive a sticker recognizing their accomplishment to put on the back of their car.
Also on Saturday is the 5:30 p.m. official stein hoisting competition and the lederhosen and dirndl competition at 7:30 p.m.
Musicians will be providing tunes round the clock. Larry Novotny opens the Saturday music series from 1-3 p.m., followed by the Concord Singers from 3-5 p.m., the Misfits from 5-8 p.m. and Blue Ringers from 8-11 p.m. Five food vendors will also be serving a variety of foods throughout the festival.
Oktoberfest buttons granting admission for all days of the event are available for $5 from the Chamber Office, any St. Peter Ambassador or at the gate.
“St. Peter is known for always having something going on. We start with Bluesfest, then the Fourth of July Celebration, Minnesota Original Music Festival, Rock Bend Folk Festival, and we cap off the year with Oktoberfest,” said Detleffsen. “This is just another one of the many events that brings people out of surrounding communities into our town, to our businesses and to the other events as well.”