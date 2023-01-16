Pulling from his experiences on the football field and the MN Supreme Court bench, retired Justice and Minnesota Viking hall-of-famer Alan Page offered his perspective on life, athletics and the realities of racism and civil rights in the modern day in a visit to Gustavus-Adolphus College on Monday, Jan. 16.
Page spoke with Gustavus professor of English and African Studies Phil Bryant on the continuing struggle for civil rights, in front of a crowd of hundreds in the Christ Chapel on the Gustavus campus, for the college’s annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Memorial Celebration.
The 77-year-old celebrated jurist was a witness to the great social changes of the 1950’s and 1960’s brought about by the Civil Rights movement. Born on Aug. 7, 1945, Page spent the first 10 years of his life in a Black neighborhood “on the other side of the tracks” in Canton, Ohio before his family moved out to the largely white east Canton countryside.
Page was only 8-years-old when the 1954 US Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education was handed down, ordering the desegregation of the nation’s schools. The landmark ruling left an impact on the young Page, inspiring him to become a lawyer — a path which culminated in Page becoming the first African American elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“That court decision sounded the death knell for state sponsored segregation, not only in education, but across the board. It shifted the ground. And even as a kid, I got it,” said Page. “I was left with the impression that the law was about fairness, it was about having the power to solve problems. And that’s something that — given who I was, where I was and what I had experienced being that other — the notion that the law had the power to change was something that had a dramatic impact on me.”
In 1964, Page began his football career at the University of Notre Dame the same year that the Civil Rights Act was enacted, prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations, schools and employment. His 1966 NCAA National championship win launched Page into a 15-year professional football career as a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
While Jim Crow is a part of America’s past, Page warned that the impacts of slavery, segregation and bigotry are still in America’s present. The Minnesota Supreme Court Justice of 23 years said that the nation has placed racism and racial inequality under a veneer, rather than eliminating it.
“We are on this course where we’re trying to show the law is colorblind and we all should be colorblind, but the fact is that being colorblind should not mean being blind to the issue of race that confronts,” said Page. “Making bias harder to detect is not the same as making it go away. We have to do the work to make it go away.”
Page worried that the nation is now seeing the consequences of this approach as bigotry that was once kept hidden in the past is openly flaunted today.
“We are in a time where we are regressing, where it becomes fashionable to express one's bigotry,” said Page. “There was a time when we had gotten pretty good at hiding, but making discrimination harder to detect is not the same thing as making it go away. Lately, we’ve gotten to a point where people are pretty proud of their bigotry. That’s something that concerns me. That’s something that concerns me a great deal.”
In order to dismantle racism and racial bias, Page emphasized that people need to demolish the idea of a zero-sum game in which one group’s success means another group’s loss and to call out bigotry where they see it.
Page further emphasized that everyone has the power to create change. He pointed to the example of Martin Luther King Jr.’s approach of protest through non-violent, civil disobedience as something anyone can partake in.
“Everyone of us has to set aside our own prejudices and recognize that we all are responsible and that we all have the power to bring about change,” said Page.