In a rematch to represent the St. Peter area at the Minnesota Capitol, incumbent Rep. Susan Akland (R-St. Peter) and former Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) convened at South Central College Oct. 5 to debate issues of business growth and economic vitality.
The Greater Mankato Growth House District 18A forum, moderated by GMG Director Andy Wilke and Laura Grossman, of Alpha Media, was the second panel in a series of candidate forums offering community members a chance to hear from those running for local office. The panel was preceded by the Senate District 18 forum featuring Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) and Mark Wright (R-Mankato) the day prior.
If re-elected, Akland said one of her top priorities would be changing the way the Legislature operates. The lawmaker criticized the practice lumping hundreds of pieces of legislation into large omnibus bills. She also pushed for a greater check on executive orders issued by the governor by instituting a requirement for lawmakers to approve or deny extensions of the order past a certain timeframe.
The representative also named lowering the cost of health care as a top priority. She said she was familiar with the issue from the perspectives of finance and patient care based on her experience as a now retired nurse and as a member of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.
“There’s the high cost of premiums and deductibles, especially for those that are on the individual market. If you’re not in a group plan and you’re not on Medicaid, you have a hard time paying for premiums and meeting your deductibles,” said Akland.
She added that the labor shortage in health care and long-term care and the loss of facilities in rural Minnesota were major concerns.
Brand said his top issues are fully funding Minnesota’s public schools, reducing the cost of health care through the establishment of a public option and protecting the state’s natural resources.
The former lawmaker said schools are currently being shortchanged when it comes to state funding for special education, forcing them to hike local tax levies to make up for the lack of funding. He further said the level of school counselors and social workers in schools is not enough to meet the needs of students.
“We are balancing the budget on the backs of our students who are in crisis,” said Brand. “When I was your representative the folks from Mankato District 77 came into my office and three of the five counselors were in tears … because they had a waiting list of students for the next day. I don’t know about you, but when a kid is in crisis they’re in crisis now. They’re not in crisis tomorrow or the next day.”
In setting a budget for the next biennium, Akland said should give the $9 billion surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of tax cuts and the elimination of the social security income tax. She also called for the passage of the bonding bill which included funds for Caswell Park, Minnesota State University Mankato’s Armstrong Hall and the Mankato Water Treatment Center.
In addition to increasing state funding for schools, Brand said the budget and bonding bill should prioritize assisting working families and services that help people in need like emergency housing. Both candidates committed to supporting a bonding bill.
When questioned on how to promote economic growth, Akland said the state should lower its tax rate to create a more business-friendly environment and that current rules and regulations for businesses were too restrictive.
Brand said that a public option for healthcare would encourage a greater level of entrepreneurship by reducing the risk of leaving one’s employer and running a small business.
“I don’t know how many of you are small business owners, but I am, and it’s very difficult to pay health insurance every month,” Brand said. ‘A lot of people are stuck at jobs where they have health insurance when they could be entrepreneurs … I think the way we have health insurance and tying that to our occupation actually stifles innovation.”
The former lawmaker also stressed the significance of Minnesota’s natural resources like clean air and water, commenting “economic growth should not come at the cost of sustainability.”
Public safety and transportation
On the issue of maintaining public safety and bridging trust between the public and law enforcement, Brand touted his support for the bipartisan police reform bill in the legislature in 2020. He endorsed the use of police body cameras and called for greater funding to stop the fentanyl trade.
Akland said people have lost respect for authority, an issue she claimed was demonstrated by riots in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020, and is contributing to a shortage of police officers throughout the state. The lawmaker touted her support for police by pointing out the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association withdrew their support for Brand in 2020 to endorse her candidacy.
She called for greater funding and benefits for police officers, stricter prosecution of criminals and to increase criminal penalties for the possession and sale of fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is way worse than heroin, but when you look at the law for fentanyl the level of possession is so much lower for fentanyl than heroin to even be charged,” said Akland. “The penalty for the sale of fentanyl is lower than the penalty for the sale of heroin or morphine.”
Moderators asked the candidates if they would support dedicating all of Minnesota’s auto parts sales tax to transportation funding, doubling the sum currently invested in roads and bridges.
Akland said her support would depend on how the measure would affect the rest of the budget. She also said she is against raising the gas tax and challenged Brand to answer if he was still in support of raising it after previously backing the measure as a lawmaker.
Brand responded that reallocating the auto parts sales tax would not come close to meeting the state's infrastructure needs and the state should set aside transportation funding for small towns like Nicollet and Courtland. As a lawmaker, Brand said he would search for ways to support Minnesota's roads and bridges through the state surplus or other means.
Agriculture
When it comes to threats facing farmers in the district, Akland said the estate tax was hurting growers ability to pass on their farms and that green energy could impede corn producers that put their crop into biofuels.
Brand raised his previous work in the legislature passing the Forever Green bill financing the development of cash crops as well as a farm safety grant program.
Housing
As a state legislator, Brand said he would commit to increasing the housing budget to promote affordable housing.
Akland said regulations on the construction of buildings are significant contributor to the high cost of housing and she would be cognizant of those issues in office. She further stated housing prices have been driven up by supply chain issues and could be brought down to a reasonable price after the supply crisis is resolved.