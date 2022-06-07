Gas prices are high across the state of Minnesota and the United States. We took a look at prices in the south central Minnesota area to compare and contrast. 

Owatonna 4.78.JPG

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.78 at Kwik Trip in Owatonna on Tuesday, June 7. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ellendale 4.79.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey's in Ellendale on Monday, June 6. (Emily Kahnke@southernminn.com)
Hope 4.56.jpeg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.57 in Hope on Monday, June 6. (Emily Kahnke@southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie 4.79.jpeg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Cenex in Blooming Prairie Tuesday, June 7. (Annie Harman@southernminn.com)
Medford 4.69.jpeg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Anhorns in Medford Tuesday, June 7. (Annie Harman@southernminn.com)
Faribault 4.79

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Shell on Central Avenue in Faribault Tuesday, June 7. (Kristine Goodrich@southernminn.com)
Shieldsville.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.78 at Lake Country in Shieldsville on Tuesday, June 7. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Northfield 4.64.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Holiday in Northfield Monday, June 6. (Pamela Thompson@southernminn.com)

Dundas 4.64.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Kwik Trip in Dundas Monday, June 6. (Pamela Thompson@southernminn.com)
Kenyon 4.69.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Speedway in Kenyon Tuesday, June 7. (Jennifer Sweet@southernminn.com)
Le Sueur 4.64.JPG

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Cenex in Le Sueur Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes@southernminn.com)
Le Center 4.79.JPG

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey’s in Le Center Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland 4.60.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.60 at BP in Cleveland Tuesday, June 7. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
St. Peter 4.70.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Speedway in St. Peter Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Waseca 4.79.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Kwik Trip (Elm Street) in Waseca Tuesday, June 7. (Ethan Becker@southernminn.com)
Janesville 4.80.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey's in Janesville Tuesday, June 7. (Ethan Becker@southernminn.com)
North Mankato 4.79.jpeg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.79 at Kwik Trip in North Mankato Monday, June 6. (Ben Camp@southernminn.com)
Brooklyn Park 4.64.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.64 at Holiday off of 610 West and Zane in Brooklyn Park on Monday, June 6. (Michael Pappas@southernminn.com)
Target Field 4.79.jpg

Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Holiday right outside Target Field on Monday, June 6. (Michael Pappas@southernminn.com)

