A man with a felony warrant for fleeing in a motor vehicle is accused attempting to evade in a chase through Le Sueur and St. Peter.
Richard Keith Pucel, 71, of Mahtomedi, was charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on Oct. 17.
According to the criminal complaint, Le Sueur Police were notified by dispatch at 5:53 p.m., Oct. 14, of a silver Pontiac Vibe weaving between lanes of traffic and not letting other drivers pass while heading southbound on Hwy. 169 past Hwy. 19. The driver was observed waving his arms out the window at other vehicles. Dispatch further advised that Pucel, the registered owner, had an active warrant out of Washington County.
A caller tailing the vehicle reported to police they were coming into Le Sueur from County Road 22 and Hwy. 169. Law enforcement spotted the suspect vehicle driving southbound on North Main Street, Le Sueur, and approaching Grove Street.
After the squad car began tailing the Pontiac, the suspect vehicle took a U-turn at the intersection of Grove and Main to head up north on Main Street. The driver continued northbound at Commerce Street and Cathcart Street despite police activating their siren and emergency lights. The Pontiac then got onto Hwy. 169, heading southbound from County Road 22, as two squad cars began pursuing the vehicle.
The chase continued south on Hwy. 169, past the construction zone, at speeds varying between 65-72 mph and 40 mph in the construction zone. Nicollet County Deputies set up a row of spike strips in the construction zone which took out the passenger side tires.
The vehicle finally pulled to a stop on the shoulder of Hwy. 169, past Cedar Ridge Road. The responding Le Sueur Officer pointed their firearm at the vehicle and ordered the driver to come out and show their hands.
The driver reportedly stuck out their hand and made a finger gun at the officers while yelling "Die, die, die." As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver began accelerating away and the police returned to their squad cars to resume the pursuit.
The chase continued into St. Peter when a state trooper took the lead and engaged in a pit maneuver to force the driver to make an abrupt turn on Old Minnesota Ave. near Chatham Road. The maneuver caused the vehicle to drive into oncoming traffic, up over a curb and into a patch of grass.
The vehicle was boxed in by the state trooper's squad car as a Le Sueur officer once again drew their firearm and ordered the driver to come out. The driver attempted to flee, but was unable to accelerate out of the grass.
Pucel reportedly then exited the vehicle but faced away from the officers and appeared to be digging through his fanny pack. Police then pulled him down to down to the ground and an officer struck him three times in the ribs in an attempt to free his arms and hands before cuffing him.